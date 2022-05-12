Leadville Cherokee is no stranger to the Lariat, old and new.
They’ve played in multiple dusty corners, moving pool tables as part of their set-up. They’ve played on stages and off stages.
They’ve created nights that have become ingrained in BV’s history, whether remembered or not.
Over a short decade, the band has grown, learned, left, come back and in a similar trajectory to the venue, is launching a new era this Saturday, the second day of the Lariat’s opening weekend. BV fav Grant Farm steps up Friday for the first night’s re-opener.
“There’s a lot of history between Leadville Cherokee and the Lariat, most of which is well known throughout the locals. So, let’s skip the BS and get to the good part. The closure of the Lariat over the COVID pandemic left an empty hole in BV’s heart, where people gathered and music breathed. It hasn’t been the same since,” says bass player Brian Carter. Former Lariat bartender? One in the same.
“The long-awaited reopening of the Lariat has built up a suspense that may never be recreated again, making this show the pinnacle of an incredible and unforgettable weekend,” he says. “Leadville Cherokee is harnessing the excitement of an entire town and the band is ready to go explode all over the stage like a box of dynamite.
“It’d be a shame to miss. So, come on out, old fans and new, let’s throw the most legendary rager possible. We owe it to ourselves.”
On a typical Friday or Saturday night at the Lariat, old friends and new gather to eat, drink and dance.
“We’re the community living room,” owner Court Johnson says. “That’s what kept me going in the dark days of COVID – the community reaching out and saying how much they missed us, asking what they could do and being supportive to me personally, which was really cool. That’s what kept me going when it looked pretty bleak.”
He instills a confidence that Buena Vista has a unique and special place in the live music world.
“This has always been more of a music town than you’d ever think, and it’s becoming more and more of a music town all the time. The town has evolved, and when we did what we did, everyone said, ‘You can’t do that, the town is too small,’ and thankfully it worked really well. There’s something in the river here that breeds amazing music.”
Pete Albrecht, lead singer, guitar and violin celebrates all of the time, money and expertise that has been thrown into making the Lariat a truly world class music venue, most recently the addition of a Meyer Sound System.
“Court and Zack are really good at what they’re doing here and just to have that kind of environment to play in is amazing. It’s the best music room in the valley,” Albrecht says.
Leadville Cherokee is primed and ready to have an incredible summer, starting with the Lariat re-opening party Saturday.
They have also been in the studio recording and have new singles coming out starting in June.
“It’s my favorite place to play, because it’s the town I live in; it’s home field. I’ve played in this room more than any other,” says Albrecht.
The Lariat and Leadville Cherokee have grown up together.
“We both left and we’re both back. Leadville Cherokee is the community band, and it just makes sense for them to be back for this weekend,” Johnson says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.