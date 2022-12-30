In the Lariat’s first New Year’s Eve celebration since pre-COVID 2020, local bands Airing of Grievances and Leadville Cherokee will host a doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 31, to ring in the new year. Zach Kochetta, drummer for both bands since 2017, is looking forward to bringing the energy for the night’s festivities.
“We’re absolutely stoked to just absolutely wreck the place,” Kochetta said. “This whole year has kind of felt like a resurgence or a reawakening since they’ve been kind of out of commission for the past couple of years due to COVID. It was fun reopening back in May, it was fun kind of playing throughout the season and it’ll be awesome to start a brand new fresh year where the Lariat is open and in full swing.
“We’re absolutely stoked that they wanted to bring on Leadville Cherokee and Airing of Grievances, two of the more fun, energy-inducing bands in the area. We’re thrilled that we’re able to kind of bring that ruckus to the Lariat as it has its first New Year’s Eve back in commission.”
Kochetta joined both Airing of Grievances and Leadville Cherokee in 2017. Airing of Grievances’ Fred Morrison, Autrey Johnson and Tom Campbell were seeking a new drummer, so he sat in with the band and soon became a permanent member.
“I feel super blessed that they let me come in because they’re just super rad dudes and they rock out big time,” he said. The band’s punk style is a bit different from the local trend of bluegrass and folk, and while Kochetta loves that style, he appreciates Airing of Grievances’ grit
“Airing of Grievances kind of bring something to town that has a little bit of teeth to it,” he said. “It’s fun that we have the opportunity to provide that dumpster fire energy, really ‘tear the house down’ kind of thing.”
Kochetta was seeking as many opportunities to play as possible and soon became Leadville Cherokee’s regular drummer, as well.
“They’re kind of a household name here in the valley,” he said, “so I feel really fortunate that they were able and willing and able to take me in.”
Brian Carter, the bassist for Leadville Cherokee, is also eager to hit the stage and share their “disco set” with the audience.
“For people who have been to our show, that’s something that will be different,” he said. “We’re encouraging people to embrace the theme and just go with it with us, and we’re just really excited.”
Carter has been with Leadville Cherokee for around 13 years. When guitarist Mike Niernberger started playing with friends at CMC Leadville, they found themselves in need of a bassist.
“I started traveling up from Denver to play with them. And then eventually I ended up moving to Leadville to play in the band full time.”
With the diverse style of both bands, dual drummer Kochetta has more than enough room to try new things and change his own approach. Airing of Grievances brings the power and influence of punk rock, 90s grunge and their classic rendition of Rage Against the Machine’s “Bulls on Parade.” For Leadville Cherokee, Kochetta points to 50 Cent, Nine Inch Nails and sea chanteys as their major influences.
“Leadville Cherokee’s fun because we’re always trying to push things in terms of our system, our rig, my technical approach to doing live shows,” he said. “I feel like there’s a desire for the evolution of sound, as well, hearing some of their original stuff that fits a certain style and hearing some of the stuff we’ve been doing as late. It’s fun how much it spans the gap in terms of style.”
Leadville Cherokee also performed at the Lariat for their grand reopening earlier this year. While they’ve long been a staple presence in the local music scene, they found themselves without a practice space last winter.
“One of our friends offered up the space where he stores his trailer, like a big shed,” Carter said. “And he said, ‘Well, it might get cold but you know, you guys can practice in there.’ …But we’ve moved into practicing now in one of the guys’ bedrooms, so it’s a lot warmer.”
The joint performance idea came from Leadville Cherokee, and the excitement has built since they confirmed the show.
“I feel extremely fortunate and blessed to be surrounded by both of these bands and some of the most stellar musicians in this valley, and being able to like to provide a backbone to what they’re doing this whole time is so exciting,” Kochetta said. “And then for us to showcase both of these kinds of household names for the BV and Ark Valley areas under one roof for New Year’s Eve to bring in a new year together, that just has me feeling so absolutely just beyond belief.”
Both bands have previously played at the Ark Valley Showcase, which Kochetta describes as a teaser, while the NYE show will be “the full entree of awesome sauce…This will be a real deal show where you’re getting a full serving of both these awesome bands.”
As for taking on two shows in one night, Kochetta couldn’t be more excited.
“It’s actually something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” he said. “It sounds corny as all get-out, but there really is a synergistic thing where if you’re playing a gig, it doesn’t matter how low you might feel on energy physically. If you’re vibing, if the audience is vibing really well, it’s just breathing in a new life as a result of that…We’re gonna have a lot of awesome people there, and just knowing that it’s going to be a give and take of energy all night long.”
Carter is looking forward to ringing in the New Year with the Lariat crowd, and he’s excited and grateful to be performing at their NYE show.
“You get to be the person that brings them into the new year and be their first memory of 2023,” he said. “So I think that’s really exciting.”
Kochetta hopes the audience is ready for anything, and he expressed his deep gratitude for the Lariat, for the BV music community and for the audiences that come out for them, especially to the two bands he’ll be playing with on New Year’s Eve.
“It’s fun on either end of these two bands,” he said. “With Airing of Grievances, we get something that kind of punches you over the head with energy. With Leadville Cherokee, you get something where it’s kind of evolutionary and you don’t know what you’re gonna get, so enjoy the two flavors a lot.”
Tickets can be purchased at https://thelariatbv.com/event/nye2022/. The concert will be for ages 21 and up, and the show is set to start at 8 p.m.
