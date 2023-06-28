Larry Brower

Larry Thomas Brower passed away on Thursday June 22 at his home in Buena Vista.
Larry was born on Oct. 3, 1944, in Pawhuska, Okla., to George and Helen Brower.
Larry was a loving husband and father, known as the Greatest Man Alive to his family. He spent his life working hard in the civil construction industry, working on larger infrastructures that benefit us all to this day. He was well respected by all, and he will be sorely missed.
Larry is preceded in death by his father George Thomas Brower, his mother Helen Lavon Brower, sisters Doris Dueling and Linda Carter and his son Larry Thomas Brower Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Pamela Janon Brower and his kids James (Teddy) Brower, Kelly (Eric) Kaiser, Stacey (Bradley) Gordanier and George (Stephanie) Brower. Larry was a proud grandfather to 11 grandkids and 17 great-grandkids.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Enhabit Hospice in Salida.
Larry was known as a huge Raiders fan. There will be a private family service to celebrate his life. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
