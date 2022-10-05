David Lawrence and the Spoonful will launch their new album at the Lariat Oct. 6 to kickstart a five-city Colorado tour.
The band’s new album is “Lean In,” after a track on the album with the same name. Lawrence said that this title track was written for his wife and is about young love and the feeling of butterflies when you take a chance on your first kiss.
“I picked Buena Vista to be my kickoff album release because I have a true heart connection with Buena Vista and Chaffee County,” Lawrence said. “I proposed to my wife in Salida. I come down as often as I can to do workshops, teach guitar, teach song writing and do concerts at the Surf Hotel and Gold Rush Days.
“This place, this physical location and the magic of BV is real and important to me. It’s going to imbue this album release show with a meaning that is a lot richer and deeper than any show I’ve put on. So I’m looking forward to sharing that with the community and to deepening my relationship with BV.”
The album will feature Americana styled music with touches and influences from home-blues, old school country and jazz.
Lawrence said the purpose of the album was to sharpen his writing skills and make an album with no limitation on vision, style, instrumentation or arrangement.
“I’m most excited to hear my bandmates. I love getting to hear Coleman Smith rip a violin solo, I love getting to hear Gary Sloan slap the bass and put on a show and I love Glen Austin laying down an incredible backbeat for the music,” he said.
“Special guests are going to be coming out. My producer Thom LaFond is going to be opening the show with some of his original music. He is a prolific song writer and one of the best artists in Boulder County and Colorado in general with his band Banshee Tree. I’m just excited to hear the great lineup of talent we’ll have on stage.”
The band’s tour, which will start in Buena Vista and will take them to the Swing Station in Fort Collins, Oskar Blues in Colorado Springs and the Black Buzzard in Denver with a final show at 63rd St. Farm in Boulder.
After the tour, Lawrence said he will continue to be very busy with recording a new single and producing the Cherry Creek Holiday Market.
“Come on out to the show. We have a lineup of some of Colorado’s best musicians and a 10 track album on vinyl and CD along with great merch items for people to enjoy,” Lawrence said. “It’s going to be a great community event with people that have come back to see what we have been doing over the years and it’s going to be really special to get people in the fold. Just really excited to see people.”
