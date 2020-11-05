Every semester Buena Vista High School recognizes our outstanding students earning a grade point average of 3.8 or greater.
For over 50 years, we have hosted an academic awards night to honor these students. This year, because of COVID-19, we are unable to host this long-standing event.
Still believing that our students have earned recognition for their accomplishments, we are sharing these students with you- the entire community.
These students are earning an academic lamp or star for having earned a 3.8 grade point average or greater during the 2020 spring semester.
A little bit of fun history facts about an academic lamp:
We all know what a varsity letter is in sports; the academic lamp is the equivalent honor for academics. The first time a student earns a grade point average of 3.8 or greater, they receive an academic lamp of knowledge.
For each succeeding semester, upon earning this distinction, the student receives a star. Ideally, and especially when letter jackets were very popular, the lamp and stars adorned the student’s letter jacket.
The lamp of knowledge originally derived from the ancient Egyptian ankh symbol, which resembles a cross with a loop at the top.
While the ankh symbolized life, it was sometimes modified into the lamp of life featuring an eternal flame of knowledge. Today it is the official symbol of both higher education and the nursing profession.
It is believed that the inspiration for adopting the lamp of knowledge as the official symbol for higher education comes from the story of Diogenes, a Greek Cynic philosopher from around 412-323 BC.
It is thought that Diogenes carried a lantern at noon each day in search of an honest man. The honest man represents both truth and knowledge. And thus, the lamp of knowledge symbolism was born.” K-12 awards.com
Eleventh Grade
Benjamin Adair 3.875 Lamp
Jordan Baxter 3.875 Lamp
Isaac Bearss 4.0 Lamp
Misty Burdges 4.0 Star 5
Cass Campbell 3.875 Lamp
Nathan Carmell 4.0 Star 5
Atlanta Hargrove 4.125 Star 5
Aja Hogan 4.125 Star 5
Evan Hysjulien 4.0 Lamp
Keegan Jacoves 4.0 Star 2
Charis Mayton 4.0 Star 4
Kaden McFee 4.0 Star 2
Jacob Monreal 4.375 Star 5
Luke Reavis 3.875 Lamp
Meghan Rodriguez 3.875 Lamp
Hadley Ross 4.0 Star 5
Kimber Saewert 4.125 Star 5
Alexis Santopietro 3.875 Star 2
Rosston Sherlock 4.125 Star 2
Raquel Viers 3.875 Lamp
Jasmine White 3.875 Lamp
Tenth Grade
Elena Dunn 4.0 Star 2
Carley Feuss 3.875 Lamp
Claire Groth 4.0 Star 3
Max Johnson 4.0 Star 3
Jamison Litvay 3.875 Star 3
Molly McMurry 4.0 Star 3
Cheyenne Montoya 4.0 Star 3
Leah Nadeau 4.0 Star 3
Quinn Philips 4.0 Star 2
Brennan Pratt 4.0 Star 3
Tanner Richmond 4.0 Star 3
Sara Shannahan 4.0 Star 2
Calvin Tattershall 4.0 Lamp
Elizabeth Torrens 4.25 Star 3
Aiden Urbine 3.875 Star 2
Ninth Grade
Charlotte Apodaca 4.0 Lamp
Erin Bigley 3.875 Lamp
Jennah Case 4.0 Star 1
Susan Chupp 4.0 Star 1
Clara Coates 3.875 Lamp
Ella Coates 4.0 Star 1
Elizabeth Cunningham 4.0 Star 1
Stella Dawson 4.0 Star 1
Kathryn Estes 4.0 Star 1
Blake Fauser 3.875 Lamp
Ethan Flavin 4.0 Star 1
Yakov Foley 4.0 Star 1
Regan Hiltz 4.0 Lamp
Aidan Koch 3.875 Lamp
Audrey McFadden 4.0 Star 1
Magdalena Monreal 4.0 Star 1
Dixie Morgan 3.875 Star 1
Lillian Neufeld 4.0 Star 1
Jacob Phelps 4.0 Star 1
Lila Philips 4.0 Star 1
Nicole Sanchez-Diaz 3.875 Star 1
Kadance Santopietro 3.875 Lamp
Maya Schuknecht 4.0 Star 1
Makenna St. John 4.0 Star 1
Aspen Stearns 4.0 Star 1
Aleah Urbine 4.0 Star 1
Josiah Wertz 4.125 Star 1
Jackson Williams 4.0 Star 1
Autumn Wingo 4.0 Star 1
