Opening a new business is a challenge. Opening in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was a big extra challenge for the Buena Vista LaGree’s Food Store, but not an insurmountable one.
Located along U.S. Highway 24 North at the former location of Shopko, the Buena Vista LaGree’s opened in mid-June 2020, adding a third branch to the Poncha Springs and Pueblo stores.
All three stores are owned by Orin and Megan LaGree, who lived in Buena Vista from 2006-12 and were married here before moving to the Pueblo area to work with the store there. They have recently returned to Buena Vista to be closer to their Chaffee County stores.
“It’s definitely been an adjustment for our family, but so far it’s been really good,” Megan says. “(The kids are) adjusting to the school and doing really well. It’s really nice to be so close to the store, and it’s really nice to feel like I can make an impact and actually be a part of the community.”
As an independent business, LaGree’s “first and foremost” presents a second market option to the community, one “where people understand that we care about the community and the money that they spend stays in the community; it doesn’t go to a corporate giant,” Orin says.
Given the struggles they faced early on, Orin says they’re happy with how the store has survived its first year in Buena Vista, and that they’re “really starting to fire on all cylinders. LaGree’s is a community store. We’re your local hometown store.
“We feel like the Buena Vista-Salida area hasn’t known what that’s all about for a very long time. All they’ve had are the corporate giants: The Walmarts, the Safeways, the City Markets, the Krogers of the world. As they get used to us being community-minded and having a local grocery store, I feel like that’s going to continue to be better all the time.”
It didn’t take long before the pandemic hit the store with a variety of shortages, including products and employees. Though it wasn’t a factor they had much control over, a supply line or helping hands falling short didn’t help them reach the standard they wanted to achieve, Orin says.
The team structure in Buena Vista is getting much better, he says, with the addition of some great new employees.
There are still issues with the commodities, Megan says, particularly with trucks making deliveries.
“That has created times when we sometimes go a whole extra day without getting a delivery, which is hard,” she says. “It’s hard on staff and hard on the store. All in all, I think we’re fairly well stocked the majority of the time, but we have these occasional instances where we go an extra day sometimes without getting a truck.”
In time, the store has reached more normal levels of operation, though the LaGrees expect shortages and other issues to still emerge now and then, especially going into the holidays.
“What we’re trying to establish is building the local community trust. That’s what we’re seeing increasing. People learn to understand what we have, what we do, what we bring to the table so to speak,” Orin says. “It takes time, but we’re getting there.”
Unlike chain stores, LaGree’s stocks its shelves based on consumer suggestions and needs. The store continues to develop and adjust its inventory to public demand, such as adding more organic products.
“That’s part of taking care of the community, being part of the community and not just taking a customer for granted and just being another number,” Orin says.
The corporate stores make for some tough competition, but having lived here before, the LaGrees are certain they can bring more personal care to the community. They’re here to stay, Orin says, and be part of the community.
Megan also feels good about the local store’s longevity, adding that she and Orin have put a lot of effort into building up the Buena Vista location.
“I feel like we’re in a really good place, and the only way to go from here is up,” she says.
“One thing about the grocery business, it’s always changing and there’s always new things to look at, always challenges,” Orin says. “We’ll make changes and update things as we see the need to.
“I think now as we move forward, we can build solid teams and the community learns to know who we are, what we’re all about, it just gets better and better. A lot of these little communities have been sterilized by big corporations and they don’t know about what an independent can do. It’s a big thing,” he adds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.