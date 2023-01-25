The second slalom race of the CHSAA Colorado High School Ski League at Eldora saw another favorable day of racing conditions with cool temps but forgiving snow conditions that brought a mixed bag of results for the Panther alpine skiers.
Salida’s Rowynn Slivka had another stellar day of racing. After a first run finish of 12th place, the second run course set allowed the senior skier to find her speed as she raced into 7th place, finishing 8th overall.
Behind her, skimeister Keira King continued her consistent streak finishing 25th overall.
Buena Vista’s Laya Foley finished 32nd and Rinnen Borton was 43rd.
The Lake County Boy’s made their own strides in improving their skiing but did not enjoy the consistency of the girls results.
“We had some ups and downs this week,” said coach Danielle Ryan. “Much of the team is enjoying a lot of consistency which is great in a year with light training opportunities. Others are learning to ski with more speed which is great, but we’re still working on carrying that speed all the way through the finish for two runs.”
The Panthers will change gears to race Giant Slalom at home hill Ski Cooper Jan. 27.
