Buena Vista bounced back with a pair of clutch wins over league teams they were tied with last week and secured a No. 5 seeding in the District tournament this weekend.
The Lady Demons defeated Manitou Springs 44-43 Tuesday and Woodland Park 54-40 Saturday.
Buena Vista (12-6) earned the right to host winless Atlas Prep (0-19) at 1 p.m., Saturday. The Lady Demons defeated APS 75-3 in Colorado Springs Jan. 18.
BVHS jumped out to a 10-0 lead after the opening quarter in Manitou Springs (10-10).
“The Manitou Springs game was a weird game,” Demons coach Robert Crowther said. “We came out and played really good defense … We were up 20-3 at the middle of the second quarter and then here came the charge from Manitou Springs.”
That charge put Manitou up 41-40 with 2:30 left in the game.
“Ella Coates responded with a driving layup and two free throws down the stretch to seal the win,” Crowther said. “This was a good game for us to be able to handle the pressure of a late game and to come back with the win.
“Autumn Wingo had one of her best games of the year scoring 22 points followed by Audrey Johnson with 12 and Coates with 9.”
That win elevated pressure when BV hosted Woodland Park (11-7) Saturday.
“Woodland Park came to town tied with us in the league standings and a big game for seeding purposes for the league tournament,” Crowther said. “We got off to a great start as Audrey Johnson came out hot and scored 12 points in the first quarter to lead us to a 17-8 first quarter lead.”
WP battled back to within four at halftime, but could not close in the second half.
Johnson led BV with 26 points and Wingo had 16.
“This was a good week for us as we were able to get two wins, and we also played some really good basketball,” Crowther said.
The regular season was to close at 8-10 Salida Wednesday.
