The Lady Demons went 1-1 at their own home tournament. On Friday, they soundly defeated Gunnison 44-23, then fell to Grand Valley 47-22 Saturday afternoon.
Buena Vista applied full court pressure throughout the game against the Lady Cowboys from Gunnison and made it difficult for them to get into their half-court sets.
The pressure led to turnovers and easy baskets for the Lady Demons.
Buena Vista jumped out to a 19-4 first quarter lead and the game was never close after that.
Top scorers for the Lady Demons were Audrey Johnson 13, Autumn Wingo 10 and Krystin Knowles 8.
“This was our best game of the year to this point,” said Buena Vista coach Robert Crowther.
“Our pressure caused 48 turnovers and led to some easy baskets. We held them to only one offensive rebound even though we were smaller inside,” he said. “Ella Coates did a nice job of running our offense and keeping us organized.”
It was a much tougher matchup on Saturday against a very solid Grand Valley team. The Lady Cardinals outscored Buena Vista in every quarter, turning the tables from the night before with their own full court pressure.
Wingo scored 10 for the Lady Demons with Gwen Feuss adding 5 and Ella Coates 4. Madeline Litvay pulled down 4 rebounds.
“I thought we were tired from using so much energy against Gunnison,” Crowther said. “Their pressure made it really difficult for us to get any open shots. Grand Valley is a really good team and it was a good opportunity to play them and see how we measured up.”
Buena Vista hosts James Irwin Saturday in the final game before the Christmas break. The JV game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity game will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.