Buena Vista won all three soccer matches last week to improve to 6-3 after a 4-1 road win over McClaren, an 8-1 romp over TCA and a 2-0 shutout of CSCS.
The Lady Demons had 2-0 halftime lead over Thomas McClaren Tuesday, April 19 in Colorado Springs en route to the 4-1 road kill.
How good a week is three wins?
“It’s great!” said Lady Demons coach Heath Ellis. “We are improving steadily, and playing together more.”
Jamison Litvay led the Lady Demons with a hat trick on four shots goal and Emily Hachmann rounded out the scoring with a goal.
Krystin Knowles and Madeline Litvay contributed assists. Dixie Morgan gave up one goal while stopping six shots and a penalty kick.
“Jamison Litvay has a great nose for the goal,” Ellis said, “and Dixie Morgan is a fantastic keeper.”
Seven players scored for Buena Vista at The Classical Academy April 22, led by Knowles with a pair of goals and an assist.
Lila Phillips added a goal and two assists, JLitvay, Sierra Muller and Charlotte Apodaca had a goal and assists each, Morgan and Bella Verrier each had goals and Elsie Stowe contributed an assist.
“I think it felt really good for some of the newer players to get in there and get to play without the pressure of a tight game,” Ellis said.
Morgan had four saves in goal splitting time in the net with Emily Gosch, who gave up a goal and stopped two shots.
Buena Vista scored a pair of first-half goals to bring a 2-0 shutout of Colorado Springs Christian School Saturday, April 23.
Hachmann and JLitvay scored goals with Litvay and Knowles adding assists. Morgan stopped the only two shots on goal.
“We did a good job of controlling the game. We possessed and attacked and had them on their heels a lot,” Ellis said. “This keeps most of the pressure off of our defense.”
After hosting Rye Tuesday and Lake County Thursday, BV travels to play Dolores Huerta Prep Saturday morning.
