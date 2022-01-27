The Lady Demons got back on the right side of the ledger and snapped a four-game losing streak at home against La Junta 38-26 Jan. 21.
The win followed an earlier 33-30 home loss to Alamosa Tuesday. Buena Vista is now 6-5 overall and the win evened their league record to 3-3.
The Lady Demons jumped out to an early lead Tuesday and held it through the first three quarters. They built a 12-7 lead after one quarter and led 19-17 at halftime.
“We had one of our best defensive games of the year, and made it difficult for Alamosa to get open shots,” said Buena Vista coach Robert Crowther.
The shut-down defense continued into the second half when Buena Vista held the Mean Moose to only three points while scoring just eight of their own to lead 27-20 heading into the fourth.
Buena Vista found itself in foul trouble as the game tightened in the final quarter. Two of their top scorers were sent to the bench with five fouls midway through the fourth.
The team had a hard time answering an Alamosa run with Autumn Wingo and Audrey Johnson both out of the lineup.
Kristine Knowles led the scoring with eight points and Madeline Litvay added six. Litvay was the leading rebounder with six.
The 33-30 final was close in every way. Buena Vista had one more field goal for the game than Alamosa and the Lady Demons won the rebounding battle 19-17.
The difference was at the free throw line, where Alamosa shot 10 more free throws than Buena Vista and made five more.
“It was fun to see our girls play so hard and battle a good team like Alamosa,” Crowther said.
Buena Vista jumped out early again Friday night against La Junta and had one of its highest scoring quarters with a 22-4 lead at the end of one. Things slowed way down offensively in the second when they only managed two points. The consistent defense allowed the team to head to the locker room up 24-10 at halftime.
“Having lost our last four games, the girls were really motivated to get back on the winning side of things,” said Crowther. “They started quick and strong, jumping out 22-4.”
La Junta started in a tight zone and Ella Coates took advantage when she made four quick shots from the outside and two of those were three-pointers.
Leading scorers for the Lady Demons were Wingo and Coates each with 12. Johnson added seven.
The team was particularly deadly from the line as Wingo went 8-8 and Johnson 7-8.
Litvay continued to pull down missed shots from the boards, recording nine rebounds. Despote being at a height disadvantage, Buena Vista outrebounded their opponents 29-16.
“The girls did a great job of controlling the game at the end, keeping the ball away from La Junta,” Crowther said.
The Lady Demons will make the long road trip to Lamar on Saturday. The c-teams will take the court at 1 p.m., junior varsity at 2:30 p.m., and the varsity will go at 4 p.m.
They get back on the bus to go to Colorado Springs Christian School Wednesday, Feb. 2 and play only JV at 4 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m.
