The girls won the 14-team meet and the boys took fifth of 15 as the Buena Vista track teams competed in a twilight meet at Del Norte High School June 11.
Zalia Smith placed first in two individual events. She ran the 800 in 2 minutes, 41 seconds and won with 5:41 in the 1,600 race.
Jasmine White won the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 3.5 inches.
Both the 4x100 relay team (White, Mitchek Colley, Carley Feuss and Maya Schuknecht) and the 800 sprint medley relay team (Smith, Erin Bigley, Audrey Johnson and Mallory Salazar) had first-place finishes with times of 54.34 and 2:05.66 respectively.
“Zalia, and Mallory Salazar both ran their personal best times in the 1,600 run, moving them up in the rankings,” said coach Adam Fuller. Salazar finished second in the event with a time of 5:48.
Fuller highlighted some other competitors on the girls side when he noted, “We had five scoring throws from girls in the shot and disc and Nicole Sanchez dropped 10 seconds in her 400 to place sixth.”
The highlight performance of the meet occurred when Brennan Pratt hopped his personal best in the triple jump by nearly 2 feet, winning the event with a leap of 41-2.
The big leap moved him into first place among jumpers in Class 2A.
The other first place finish for the boys was in the 4x800 relay as Max Johnson, Ben Lague, Oskar Knowlton and Calvin Tattershall crossed the line in a time of 10:42.
Lague had a second-place finish in the 800 run in 2:35.7 and Johnson was right behind to finish third with a time of 2:41.
“We battled some tough headwinds all day and the warm weather was good practice for Jeffco Stadium in a couple of weeks,” said Fuller, referring to the upcoming state meet in 2 weeks.
The teams will compete in the Tri-Peaks League meet at Salida on Saturday, June 19. Events begin at 11 a.m.
