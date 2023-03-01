The Buena Vista girls advanced to the state playoffs by winning two of three games last week.
The No. 16-seeded Lady Demons (14-8) will play No. 17 Skyview Academy (15-6) from Highlands Ranch, winners of nine straight, Friday at 6 p.m., in Peyton. The winner draws the host and top-seeded Panthers (21-0) in round 2.
Senior Ekko Hopkins (No. 33) leads Skyview with 16.8 points per game, 7.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 4.7 steals and has blocked 25 shots this season. She also hits 35% of her many attempts from behind the 3-point arc. She’s solid from the floor at 47% overall, but hits just 41% from the free throw line.
“She is a really good player who averages almost 17 points and 8 rebounds a game,” Buena Vista coach Robert Crowther said. “They also have senior Dakota Garrick who is averaging over 13 points a game.
“These two girls are responsible for around 70% of the scoring for them,” Crowther said. “We will have to get on them early as they both shoot very well from the 3-point line. This will be a good challenge for us and will make it fun to play them.”
Buena Vista advanced to the state playoffs with wins over Rye and Salida after losing at eventual district champion Vanguard in the opening round.
Vanguard came out shooting the lights out as they made eight 3-point shots the first half to take a 34-14 halftime lead.
“The girls did a great job of regrouping at halftime and came out locating their shooters and stopping their 3-point shooting,” Buena Vista coach Robert Crowther said. “Vanguard was only able to make one 3-pointer the second half and the Demons began to close the gap. We were able to get within five but couldn’t get any closer.”
Ella Coates with led BV with 13 points and Gwen Feuss added 10.
“It was good to see the girls fight back from a big deficit and a very vocal home crowd,” Crowther said.
The 57-24 victory over Rye Friday in Florence was fueled by the Lady Demon defense forcing 35 turnovers through the first three quarters.
Audrey Johnson led BV with 20 points followed by Hannah Wingo with 8 and a team-high 11 rebounds.
Saturday saw Buena Vista face county-rival Spartans for the second time in 10 days, a 35-33 double overtime loss at Salida. BV prevailed in the district tourney with a 25-20 victory.
“This was a different game as both teams knew the other very well and were accustomed to what the other team wants to do,” Crowther said. “It quickly turned into a defensive battle as both teams made it difficult for the other team to score.”
BV led 12-8 at halftime, but opened up the game in third to take a 21-10 lead into the final quarter.
“The fourth quarter Salida got into some foul trouble and we held the ball trying to get them to pull out of their zone defense,” Crowther said. “This really shortened the fourth quarter, but it still made it an exciting game.”
Johnson led the game where points were few with 7 and Ella Coates earned 6.
“Madeline Litvay did a great job controlling the inside, only giving up 1 point and controlling the rebounding with her 7 rebounds,” Crowther said. “Autumn Wingo had a really good game (with) 5 points scored, 6 rebounds and an impressive 5 steals in the half-court game.”
The second round regional game will begin at noon, Saturday.
