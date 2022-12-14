The Lady Demons sit ranked just outside the Class 3A Top 10 after two wins last week.
Buena Vista (4-0) is ranked 13th following a 53-31 home win over Gunnison Tuesday and a 42-29 road win at Del Norte Friday.
Buena Vista started slow at home Tuesday.
“Gunnison came out and played really good defense and made it tough for us to get any easy shots,” Buena Vista coach Bob Crowther said.
The Lady Demons turned a 16-11 halftime lead to 39-19 heading into the final quarter.
“When we were getting good shots; we just couldn’t get anything to drop,” Crowther said. “The girls got frustrated, and we just couldn’t get anything going. The girls regained their composure and played well the second half.”
Audrey Johnson led with 20 points and eight rebounds and Madeline Litvay contributed a double-double with 11 points and rebounds each.
“Autumn Wingo led the team with five assists and Ella Coates did a good job getting our offense going in the second half,” Crowther said.
Buena Vista maintained the upper hand Friday at Del Norte by jumping out to a 9-2 lead after scoring the first five points in the opening quarter.
“We were in foul trouble the whole game, that just made it difficult to get everything going like we are used to,” Crowther said. “Freshman Hannah Wingo came in off the bench to play very well and filled in for the players who were in foul trouble.”
BV led 19-13 at halftime.
“The third quarter Autumn Wingo and Audrey Johnson each hit a couple of 3-point shots that allowed us to pull away and have a comfortable lead for the rest of the game,” Crowther said.
Autumn Wingo led BV with a double-double 17 points and 11 rebounds and Johnson had 13 points.
“I thought overall, our defense was good against Del Norte as they had a hard time getting any open shots,” Crowther said. “They were only able to make three of their 16 3-point shots and only made 5-of-36 shots inside the 3-point arc. It was a good win for us on the road.
“Friday Pagosa Springs comes to town in what should be a really good test for us. We were able to watch them play earlier this year and they are a good basketball team, well coached, and will be the best team we have played this year,” Crowther said. “It will be a good test for us before we go into our Christmas break.”
