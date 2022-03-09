The Buena Vista girl’s basketball team closed out the season with a solid game in regional play at Grand Valley.
They were the 29 seed in the 32-team bracket playing the host Grand Valley the overall fourth seed.
The team played arguably their best game of the season and challenged the host Lady Cardinals before falling 60-51.
The Lady Demons got off to a great start and had a 10-5 lead midway through the first quarter.
Grand Valley responded with three consecutive three-point field goals to take the lead and never fell behind again.
“We knew they were a really good outside shooting team, so we tried to cover their outside shooting,” said BV coach Robert Crowther.
The Cardinals were 9-for-18 from behind the 3-point arc for the game and 13-27 from two-point range.
“We just could not stop them. That is the best I have seen any team shoot this year,” Crowther said.
Grand Valley was up 48-31 by the middle of the third quarter, but the Demons made their run and cut it to six with just over three minutes left in the game. “We missed a couple of scoring opportunities and then they answered with another three pointer,” stated Crowther.
The teams traded baskets from that point forward and the final difference was nine.
“Most of our girls played their best game of the year,” Crowther said.
Autumn Wingo led the way with 25 points and four rebounds. Gwen Fuess had her best game off the bench and pulled down five rebounds. Madeline Litvay was the leading rebounder for the game with seven.
Ella Coates was the second leading scorer with 13 points and two three pointers.
“Audrey Johnson, Makenna St. John, and Sierra Muller played great defense and helped us have a great game,” Crowther said.
“This is a great group of young ladies, and it was fun to work with them this year. We were young and inexperienced, but we got better as the year went on. It was a fun year for sure,” said Crowther.
Buena Vista 14-13-14-10 – 51
Grand Valley 20-18-15-07 – 60
