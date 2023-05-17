The Buena Vista Lady Demons won three events at the Tri-Peaks League conference track meet at St. Mary’s Grace Center May 12.
The Lady Demons finished sixth in the 14-team field and the Demons 11th. Banning Lewis won the girls meet and Manitou Springs the boys.
“Our kids showed up when they needed to most,” BVHS track coach Adam Fuller said. “We had several kids on the bubble and every event that was on the bubble made enough improvements to seal their spot at state.”
Buena Vista brought home a baker’s dozen medalist finishes led by the Lady Demons relay squads, which finished first in the 4X100 and 4X400 and second in the 4X200 and 4X800 events. The boys relay events took third in the 4X200, fourth in 4X400 and fifth in 4X100.
“I owe a huge thanks to my coaching staff: Julia Fuller, Ashley Davis, Quincy Troudt and Wesleigh Drellishak for their dedication to these athletes,” Fuller said. “These are impressive student athletes and behind the scenes is an encouraging group of coaches that coaches these athletes far beyond the lanes of the track. Our motto this year is ‘Choose to be Champions.’”
Sophomore Taiya Carl led individual efforts by winning the pole vault with a 9-foot, 1-inch flight.
Carl also finished fourth in the 100 dash in 13.64 seconds and Maya Schuknecht finished sixth in 13.73. Erin Bigley took third in the 200 run in 28.29 seconds.
Orion Herrle led individual boys with fourth in the high jump at 5-08 and Eli Flowers was sixth in the shot put with a 41-09 heave.
“Thank you to my coaches for being consistent and supportive over the years, I couldn’t have asked for a better staff,” Fuller said. “To the parents, thank you for trusting your coaches with these great kids. To the athletes, choosing to be a champion extends far beyond the lanes of the track.
“Choosing to be a champion in the small things create opportunities for you to be a champion in the big things in life,” he said. “Choose to be a champion in everything that you do.”
