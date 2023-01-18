Buena Vista dropped home conference games to state-ranked St. Mary’s and Ellicott teams last week.
Buena Vista (7-2, 3-2) fell 45-34 to St. Mary’s Tuesday and 47-28 to Ellicott Saturday.
“These were the two toughest games we have played so far,” Buena Vista coach Robert Crowther. “They both are rated toward the top of 3A in the state and we knew they were going to be a tough challenge for us.”
Buena Vista led St. Mary’s 25-23 at halftime, but the Lady Pirates shut down BV, allowing just nine points in the second half.
“We got off to a great start. We were having success against their zone defense, and it was a good, exciting game,” Crowther said. “They changed defenses at halftime, and we struggled to score after that. The girls played hard and did a nice job on defense, we just struggled to score.”
Autumn Wingo led BV with 15 points, Madeline Litvay led the team with 10 rebounds and Audrey Johnson had 7 points and 9 boards.
The Lady Demons battled Ellicott close in the first half, leading 9-7 after one quarter and trailed 18-16 at the half.
“We came out playing well and were off to a great start till we had to sit two starters because of foul trouble in the first quarter. This turned out to being one of the keys to the game as our other starters had to play the whole time,” Crowther said. “We were in the lead the whole first half till the last 30 seconds when they hit two 3-point shots, the last one coming at the buzzer to take an 18 to 16 lead into halftime.”
The third quarter was trouble, as the Thunderhawks outscored BV 21-2.
“The third quarter we struggled to get going and their best player hit 5 three-pointers and we were struggling to get to the basket,” Crowther said.
“They then stalled out the entire fourth quarter which made it tough for us to get the ball and score.
“These games were tough, but we needed them to see where we actually are and what things we need to get better at,” he said. “We will have plenty of chances this week as we have three games to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.