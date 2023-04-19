The Lady Demons split action last week in matches that saw them get shut out and then post a shutout.
Class 2A No. 10 Buena Vista (4-2) fell to Class 3A No. 4 Manitou Springs 4-0, then defeated Ellicott 5-0.
“Manitou is a very good team this year. They are very hard to break down defensively,” Lady Demons coach Kinzie Bowdle said.
Bowdle played soccer for the Lady Demons, graduating in 2013 under her maiden name Cichowitz, before playing soccer for and graduating from Lee University in Tennessee. She and her husband run Body Mechanics, a physical therapy business in Buena Vista.
Against undefeated Manitou Springs, “we took a more defensive strategy to the game, pulling most of our scorers back in to help defend,” Bowdle said.
Monday at Manitou Springs, BV trailed 1-0 at halftime and three second-half goals.
“Being 1-0 at a team like that at halftime was a huge accomplishment for us,” Bowdle said. “We struggled to create opportunities with having Litvay and Blazer back defensively.
“Manitou has a couple of very strong key players that score most of their goals so we matched them with some of our best defenders and those girls did amazing throughout the game,” she said.
The Lady Demons had just three shots on goal while keeper Dixie Morgan recorded 17 saves.
Buena Vista scored four first-half goals in the 5-0 win over Ellicott at home Thursday.
Sophomore Evelyn Hachmann took five shots on goal and scored three times.
“We have been working on finishing with Evelyn and she is really starting to play to her full potential,” Bowdle said.
“We have a strong belief in developing players,” she said of second-half opportunities, “so as soon as we can get our less experienced players in the game, we will. “Being up at half most certainly helped us get those girls playing time.”
Madeline Litvay contributed a goal and the game’s only assist and Alex Baird added a goal.
Dixie Morgan recorded just a pair of saves in 30 minutes in goal and Katie Morgan had one save the remaining 50 minutes.
Buena Vista hosted No. 11 The Vanguard School Tuesday and travels to county rival Salida Thursday.
“We are really excited for this week. Vanguard and Salida will both be big games for us and we are excited to continue to get better by playing high level teams,” Bowdle said. “We are going to continue working hard on the goals that we set as a team this season and focus on getting better day by day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.