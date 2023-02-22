No. 14 Buena Vista advanced with a forfeit Saturday to face No. 8 Vanguard Wednesday evening in Colorado Springs.
Buena Vista defeated winless Atlas Prep 78-3 in January and the girls on the struggling team had had enough before season’s end.
“Atlas decided to call the season over and said that they won’t be playing anymore,” Lady Demons coach Robert Crowther explained. “They forfeited their last league game against Banning Lewis and said their girls didn’t want to play anymore, so they weren’t going to play in the district tournament.”
The day off followed a disappointing close to the regular season with a 35-33 double-overtime loss at county rival Salida Wednesday night. BV finished Tri-Peaks League play 8-6.
“The Salida game was a tough game for the girls. We didn’t play very well, and it was a disappointing evening for sure,” Crowther said. “We were led in scoring by our usual dual of Autumn Wingo and Audrey Johnson, both with 11 points.
“It will divinely be a good wakeup call this time of year for us, and the start of our district tournament,” he said of the quiet bus ride home.
Buena Vista closed out the season with a double-overtime loss at Salida last Wednesday.
Road trip Wednesday
Buena Vista (12-7) travels to Colorado Springs for a 6 p.m., tipoff Wednesday at The Vanguard School (14-5) seeking to repay the favor from a 47-38 home loss to the Coursers Feb. 3.
“We play Vanguard Wednesday night and then on to Florence to play the second and third games of the tournament,” Crowther said. “Vanguard will be a tough challenge, but it is one that we are looking forward to.
“I think we can play them a lot tougher than we did the first time and hopefully it will be a game that we are there in the end and then we will see what we can do,” he said. “It has been a good season with the girls working hard and showing improvement almost weekly. We look forward to the district tournament and then onto Regionals.
The Lady Demons are 8-5 against common opponents, The Vanguard School is 10-3.
TVS averages 58.5 points a game paced by Hailey Blanchard’s (No. 23) 18.9 PPG. She also rips off 4.8 steals and adds 4.9 assists per game.
Buena Vista scores 47.9 points on average led by Wingo’s 13.8, but under the defense-wins-championships file, the Lady Demons allow just 28.1 points per game, TVS 36.6.
Look for competitive play in the paint as both teams average 32.8 rebounds a game. Litvay leads BV with 6.8 rebounds per game, Elysia Bottcher (No. 5) 6.6.
