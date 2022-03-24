Buena Vista Boys and Girls Club Youths of the Month are recognized at the awards dinner Thursday at Silver Cliff Ranch in Nathrop. From left front are Kaleb McClure, Mason Joslin and Riley Goodwin (Buena Vista Junior Youth of the Year). Back: Ashlynne Goodwin, Jaelyn Pratt, Abby Frazier, Nathan Wells, Peyton Lingle and Finnley Rasmussen (Buena Vista High School Youth of the Year).