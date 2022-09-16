KoC breakfast team members support community

The Knights of Columbus of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church recently donated $700 to Choose Life Toymakers, the proceeds from their June and July monthly breakfasts. To date, Choose Life Toymakers has made 6,000 small wooden toys with wheels and have given away 5,700 to any child who wants one. In addition to serving our local youth with free toys to stimulate their imaginations, we donate toys to the Corpus Christi Police Department’s advocacy program as well as to the international Operation Christmas Child outreach. Last Christmas, 600 toys were donated. Donations help to buy the tools and supplies needed to make the toys, not the least of which are wheels. Tax-deductible donations can made at Collegiate Peaks Bank, online at www.chooselifetoymakers.com, or mailed to Mary Lee Bensman, PO Box 456, Buena Vista CO 81211. Above, the Knights of Columbus prepare breakfast to support donations include, from left, Bob Groeger, Glenn Hansen and Tom Navarette. In the back are Tom Murphy, Roger Dunlop and Mike Pelino.
