The Buena Vista Knights of Columbus will be having a Coats for Kids giveaway from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Buena Vista Community Center.
Approximately 18 percent of American children need help to provide the vital necessity of a winter coat.
The K of C launched the Coats for Kids program to ensure that every child in need would have access to a warm, winter coat. This is the third year the Buena Vista K of C council has participated in the program.
All sizes will be available, but in the event we run out of any coat size, it will be purchased and delivered to you.
Contact 719-232-6399 for additional information.
