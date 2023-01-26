Denver based rock ‘n roll band Kind Hearted Strangers will be performing at The Lariat Saturday, Jan. 28.
KHS played The Lariat back in September during the Billy Strings Renewal Festival weekend and fell in love with the town and venue and have been eagerly waiting to return to play for the people of Chaffee County.
Doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 8:30. Tickets are $10 at bit.ly/KHSLariatBV12823
The Kind Hearted Strangers recently completed their second full length record, set to be released in early 2023.
The project was an immersive collaboration with visual artist Dylan Lynch who worked with the band in a shared Richmond, Va., warehouse space for 5 days.
With no prepared material, the artists intentionally put pressure on themselves to create and deliver a live concert and art exhibition at the end of the week.
The resulting album contains brand new material that was recorded live with the same raw energy and passion KHS has been delivering across the country during their busiest year of touring to date.
Hailing from all corners of the country, Kind Hearted Strangers traces its origins to the foothills of Colorado, where an impromptu open mic performance by songwriter Marc Townes quickly evolved into something much bigger.
With genre bending improvisations from lead guitarist Kevin Hinder, bassist/vocalist Ace Engfer, formerly of Grant Farm, and drummer Eggy Gorman providing a solid rhythmic foundation, KHS has become a dynamic full band capable of bridging the gap between all out rock n’ roll and their harmony-driven acoustic roots.
The most recent KHS release “Cerberus EP” (2022) showcases the band’s all electric rock n’ roll side featuring an 11-minute epic titled “Cerberus” that has been a staple in their live show during the past 6 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.