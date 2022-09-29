Just before noon on Sept. 25, families gathered near the middle of 14erFest’s Vendor Village on East Main Street for the return of the Kids Strider Race.
Nearly a dozen kids from 2 to 5 years old lined up on their strider bikes at the starting line, many ready to speed down the course before the race could begin at noon.
The event was sponsored by Black Burro Bikes who donated prizes for the winners and lent strider bikes to any child without one.
One Love Endurance Events co-founder Jason Maher headed the event by introducing the young competitors, giving them instructions for each heat of the race and giving commentary and encouragement for the racers.
This was Maher’s first time helping with this 14erFest event, and it’s been great to be a part of this, he said.
Though he was just helping out with this event, he said that it’s “by far our favorite event of 14erFest, watching the kids and seeing the 3-year-old start to get a little bit more confident on the strider bike and almost following directions. It’s fun.”
After getting the kids warmed up on the course, Maher divided the race into several heats: Youngest, oldest, boys and girls.
Some of the young racers chose to go their own route through the course, partially slaloming through the cones marking the course or riding the opposite direction of the others.
Amidst some near misses and small wrecks, most everyone was able to make it back over the finish line one way or the other.
Five-year-old Sierra Gerberich has been riding a strider bike since she was 2. She had fun riding each heat and especially enjoyed the cheering crowds. In the end, she won the girls race.
Winning the boys race, 4-year-old Colter Fischer felt good about the event. Being in the middle of so many people was the hardest part of it, he said, but his favorite part was winning.
Maher thanked Black Burro Bikes for their contributions to this event and getting it organized.
He said he’d definitely like to keep being involved with 14erFest, both for One Love Endurance Events and for the Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition, of which he is a member.
“It’s just such a great opportunity to bring all these different trail users together and see that we’re all out here for the same purpose,” he added.
“It’s been really fun being down in Vendor Village, kind of right square in the middle of it and seeing all the excitement for the weekend and bringing everyone together and having a good time and great weather for the day. It’s been fun.”
