Fishing lines flew into the air at McPhelemy Park’s Town Lake during the annual Kids’ Fishing Derby hosted by the Buena Vista Optimist Club, the Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
A total of 65 children were registered for the event, and in the fair, sunny weather they caught about 35 fish – lower numbers compared to last year’s event, possibly due to families visiting the Seven Peaks Music Festival in Villa Grove.
Coming back for his second fishing derby since he was younger, 7-year-old Crew Williams was “pretty happy” with his first catch of the day, a 10-inch rainbow trout. Five-year-old Heath Eger, also returning for another year of fishing, was jumping for joy after catching a 10 ½-inch trout.
Local Harvey Mertes, 6, said he felt good after catching his third fish which measured 11 ¾ inches. This was his first fishing derby.
Five-time veteran of the Kids’ Fishing Derby, Denver resident Colin Eleson, 12, was pretty happy after hauling in a 10 ½-inch fish, but not as happy as the one he reeled in before that.
“It’s only my second fish so far,” he said. “I caught a 12 before.” He would go on to catch several more before the end of the fishing derby.
Prizes were awarded after the fishing derby concluded at 11 a.m. Mertes won the First Fish Caught in Junior Division (Ages 1-6) at 4 minutes and 50 seconds, and Wade Eleson, 10, won the First Fish Caught in Senior Division (Ages 7-14) at 1 minute.
Eger landed the Longest Fish Caught in Junior Division at 12 inches. Longest Fish Caught in Senior Division was a tie, also at 12 inches, between 10-year-old Gemma Ajinga and Colin Eleson.
Lead event organizer and TU member Bill Dvorak reported 27 TU members plus friends helping to volunteer at the fishing derby. Two of these, he added, were new members of the chapter helping out with their first event.
“As usual the Optimists did a wonderful job with breakfast and lunch,” said lead organizer and TU member Bill Dvorak. “Kevin Madler was there for CPW and donated quite a number of spinning rods for participants that didn’t have their own gear.”
