The 2021 Kent Haruf Memorial Writing Scholarship is open to junior and senior high school students in Chaffee and Fremont counties for excellence in fiction and creative non-fiction writing.
Students must be previously unpublished writers to participate. Writers may apply in one of four areas: Short Story, Novel Excerpt/Novella, Creative Nonfiction, and Playwriting.
Sponsored by Cathy Haruf and the Salida Council for the Arts, the scholarship honors the memory of the late Kent Haruf, Salida resident and best-selling author of several books including “Our Souls at Night,” which was produced as a movie.
Entries and registration for this scholarship must be received by April 1. The winners will be announced April 15.
The winners will receive a cash prize presented by Cathy Haruf, the late author’s wife. The finalists will also participate in a writing workshop prior to the banquet, taught by a professional author.
For complete information, submission guidelines and entry forms, applicants should visit the website www.honorkentharuf.org/memorialscholarship. Applications and writing samples must be submitted through the website.
For inquiries or additional information, please contact Cathy Haruf at 719-221-0691 or at ckharuf@charter.net.
