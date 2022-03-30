A grass fire ignited on the north 40 acres of Kelly Ranch March 23. The Chaffee County Fire Protection District was called at 12:15 p.m.
The fire started with buried embers from an old burn of a pile of willows on Feb. 3. This burn was approved and permitted by the CCFPD, as all county burns are required to notify the county when burning and must be out and inspected by the county at that time.
The strong north winds that kicked up last Wednesday found some embers in the roots and blew them into the grass of the meadows, where it burned 35 acres.
The fire department responded with 10 trucks and 25 firefighters. Other departments responding to the call for assistance included BV police, Chaffee County Sheriff, EMTs and Chaffee Emergency Management.
Evacuation orders were sent to all the Kellys and alert messages were sent around the Buena Vista area.
The home of Dina Kelly Hampa and Keith Hampa and daughters was the one in the most danger.
They evacuated and watched the flames flare as high as their house from CR 319 as they got to within 30 feet of the house.
The heroic efforts of the firefighters saved their house. Cottonwood trees and willows were cut down. Most of the fire was in a meadow that had been hayed, but still had the dry stubble that burned quickly.
The fire was contained by four o’clock but they worked on hot spots in willows and cottonwood trees on the edge of the meadows until five.
The fire burned down to the shore of the two ponds on the ranch. Because of the work of the firefighters and family members, the fire did not spread to a haystack and then to the homes and barn at the headquarters.
The Kelly family is very grateful to all the firefighters and the many volunteer firefighters who spent hours on our ranch.
This is a terrible example of what is happening in our dry valley and all over the state and the West.
Normally the meadows would have some snow and moisture on them. However, because of this unusual lack of snow this year, a cigarette or any fire that starts will go quickly into the dry, tall grass growing in all the state lands and dry pastures and will spread. Colorado needs lots of spring snow to dampen down our fields, forests and lands.
