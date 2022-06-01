Laura Keathley, a multi-needs special education teacher at Avery-Parsons Elementary School, has always loved watching her students progress and finding ways of reaching to the specific education needs of each child.
Now, at the end of her 22nd year at the school, she prepares for retirement.
“It’s been 22 years of just laughing,” she says. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously. That joy of really getting to know these kids for who they are has just been amazing.”
Keathley started her special education work at Gallup McKinley County Schools in Gallup, N.M. In 2000, she moved to Buena Vista and started at Avery-Parsons.
“I have absolutely loved working here at Avery-Parsons,” she says. Her classroom attends a wide variety of disabilities, including autism and specific learning disabilities. These lead to students having different needs in how they are each taught.
Because of this, every day presents challenges in teaching, though it also serves as her favorite part of her work.
“Everybody has their own learning styles and ways that they do things, so that’s always a challenge, trying to accommodate everybody,” she says.
While working on the Navajo reservation, she also faced a lack of supplies, furniture and other items, though that challenge has had less of a presence in Buena Vista.
Keathley has one or two high school students come and help each year as teaching assistants. A couple of them have even gone on to become special education teachers themselves.
“That is super satisfying to watch,” she says. “To help somebody sort of find their passion and get started on their career is really exciting to do because I didn’t have that until later. It’s really kind of a lot of fun to see them get on that path and get going and be really successful.”
With grandkids in her life – mainly living on the East Coast – part of her is ready to retire and looking forward to living closer to them and giving beach living a shot; however, her students have also become her kids, and leaving them will be her greatest hurdle yet.
She says she will especially miss “those little moments, those little triumphs and those little ‘the light comes on and everybody understands’ moments. That’s going to really be the hard part to give up.”
Keathley thanks everyone, including the staff at Avery-Parsons. “It’s just a delightful place to work. It feels like family. And this town has been super supportive of everything we’ve ever wanted to do and stood behind us. I thank the parents and my students because they’re just amazing.”
She also acknowledges her paraprofessionals, including those from past years as well as Shari Kerr and Sarah Mair. Mair started as Keathley’s paraprofessional over 10 years ago. Now, she’s decided to become a fully-certified special education teacher and take over Keathley’s position.
“I trained her, so I know she can handle it,” Keathley says.
“(Keathley’s) an exceptional teacher and she has just had such great success with students, especially students with autism, and has built a program that is known throughout the state,” says LaRee Bearss, the district’s special education coordinator. “She’s done really well with those students.”
Having sat through IEP meetings with Keathley, Bearss has seen firsthand how well she handles her position.
“She just has a wonderful way of helping parents to feel comfortable and knowing that the students are cared for. No matter how hard they are, she offers that help and those suggestions and I think helps parents feel really comfortable. She’s been a great model for other teachers to be in IEP meetings with,” Bearss says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.