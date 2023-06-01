With a shoreline packed with competitors, CKS Paddlefest weekend’s first round of the freestyle kayak competition Saturday was a sight for spectators to behold.
Three paddlers competed in women’s senior and junior divisions, and around eight competed in the men’s senior and junior divisions.
Competitors brought the heat. Paddlers had three 60-second turns in the hole to rack up points with tricks and maneuvers. If they fell out of the hole, they could paddle back up and re-enter before running out of time.
Zofia Tula, who hails from and paddles for Poland, came to Paddlfest to prepare for the 2023 ICF Kayak Freestyle World Championships, which will be held in Columbus, Ga.
Paddlfest, Salida’s FIBArk and the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail also make up the 2023 Kayak Freestyle Colorado Cup.
“I travel a lot,” she said. “During the season, I travel around the world. Me and Tomasz (Czaplicki) are here to do the Colorado tour. We’ll stay here, then go to Canada and Columbus to train for the championship.”
Though she took first at Friday’s rodeo, the day was not without its challenges for Tula. The Arkansas River was running at around 1300 cfs on Saturday for the competition, creating a powerful current at the Staircase Wave.
“This hole is really powerful,” Tula said. “It was tiring, but it was really fun.”
The high altitude in Buena Vista provides an added challenge for some competitors.
“It’s nice to train here because of the high altitude,” said Czaplicki, who also paddles for the Polish Canoe Federation. “We love to come here and train, and the whitewater features are really world-class.”
Tula appreciated the chance to paddle with her competitors, Abby Holcombe and Emily Jackson.
“Abby’s really talented. Last year, she was in junior ladies, and she won World Championships in Nottingham, England. She’s really good,” she said. “And Emily Jackson is a legend. I don’t know how many times she’s won the world championship.”
“Paddlefest is one of our favorite competitions,” Czaplicki said. “It’s great to compete and make the podium with other international athletes here.”
In addition to Tula, Holcombe and Jackson in the women’s division, the men’s division included world champion and Team USA paddler Mason Hargrove and Tom Dollé of France, in addition to Aran Kilroy, Jacob McConnell, Nick Troutman, Clay Wright, Stephen Wright and Dylan Grauer.
Stephen Wright, who has been coming to Paddlfest for 15 years and is a team member with Jackson Kayak, said that tweaks to the play spots over the years have made them better than ever.
“The quality of the waves and holes is the highest it’s ever been, and it’s nice having so many different events for kayakers to take part in throughout the weekend,” he said. “This year there were two freestyle competitions, there was a downriver playboat competition and the Rock Splat Challenge was just ridiculously fun, plus all the races. It’s just awesome.”
“Paddling here in Buena Vista is one of the best training grounds for hole paddling in the U.S.,” said Mason Hargrove. “It was really fun to showcase what freestyle is to people who don’t know what the sport actually is.”
Hargrove scored a personal best at Saturday’s competition, racking up 1,851 points to take first in the senior men’s class.
“I had been training really hard for that one, so I was stoked to put down that ride and then to compete with a bunch of the other internationals who are going to be traveling around with us throughout the whole Colorado Tour and then back down south to where we live in Columbus, Ga., for the World Championships,” Hargrove said.
“So it’s cool for us to start competing against each other before it gets even busier when more internationals are gonna be coming to town.”
Makinley Kate Hargrove also enjoyed getting to reconnect with locals she hadn’t seen in a while, especially before launching into the rest of the Colorado Tour ahead of the World Championships.
“We come back and paddle with our friends, everyone has a big smile on their face and everyone cheers everyone on,” she said. “This is one of my favorite competitions of all time.”
One of her favorite moments was seeing her competitors land difficult tricks during their rides at finals, knowing how hard they worked for them.
“My favorite part was seeing them throw down their best strides and seeing the joy that it brought them,” she said. Makinley Kate also took first in her division, junior women’s.”
Wright also sees competitions as an opportunity to keep learning, even after being on the water as long as he has.
“At the end of the day, if I practice and learn a new skill that I wouldn’t learn if I wasn’t getting ready for an event, I can still do that after the event is over, no matter how the competition goes,” he said. “Kayaking is more fun every day because of the fact that I learn new stuff.”
The energy at both competitions, Wright said, was as big as the water.
“The crowd was going wild, and the scores just kept going up and up into finals until Mason Hargrove and Tom Dolle, in particular, were just throwing down so hard. It was incredible to watch the giant moves like for the finals,” he said. “I was announcing, and they were going so fast and furious. It was impossible to keep up with them to name the things they were doing, which was incredible.”
But it wasn’t just the excitement of watching an aerial loop followed by a Space Godzilla. It was also the camaraderie of the playboating community.
“This is one of the most welcoming, encouraging communities of athletes in the world for any sport. Any excuse to go out and have fun outdoors is something that’s generally celebrated here. At Paddlefest, anybody from a total beginner to one of the best paddlers in the world can paddle with the best in the world. On any given day, they can be in the same eddy with Dane Jackson or any of the other best paddlers in the world and they’re only going to be stoked to have friends to paddle with.
“The people who have been the best for a long time are just genuinely positive, welcoming people, and that has kind of just become an embedded mindset in our sport, that we don’t generally tolerate selfish toxicity,” he said. “Plus, people who go downriver a lot have to work as a team in order to be safe. This sport is intimidating, and negativity doesn’t help anyone be safe on the river.”
“We all get to go as hard as we can, push each other and help each other as we all train together and try to make each other the best paddlers we can,” said Makinley Kate. “The community that comes together is incredible.”
“It’s really good to see a lot of (the competitors,” said Mason, who hasn’t been to Colorado in two years. “It’s just a big family reunion. It’s the first stop on the Colorado Tour, and a lot of people come to this one. So, yeah, it’s always a big family reunion.”
Wright encouraged new paddlers and playboaters to find a paddling community and put themselves out there.
“Have fun, and find friends that can help you learn to have even more fun,” Wright said. “The kayaking community is very welcoming of all people, regardless of their skill level. The best paddlers in the world are the first ones to cheer for someone who gets their first spin in a wave. … When all I could do was roll, the best kayakers in the world were cheering me on when I would just catch the wave or maybe do an ender. It felt so cool to have someone like Eric Jackson tell me I had gotten a cool ender when I had only been kayaking for two weeks. It’s like Michael Jordan telling me I got a good free throw.”
