I was just wondering if Democrats are Christians and if Christians are Democrats. If they are Christians, they should believe that there are two sets of laws to abide by.
One being God’s laws (the Ten Commandments, for example); and man’s laws (of which there are thousands world-wide). I am then wondering if they honor God’s laws and man’s laws (good and bad).
I am just wondering if the word “abortion” and the name “Judas” ring a bell with these individuals.
As for my family and I, we will continue to kneel for the Cross, stand for the flag, as well as the Pledge of Allegiance, and honor our constitution.
We will always obey God’s laws and the good laws of man, in that order. Some politicians once said that a Christian cannot be a Democrat because of God’s laws.
Frank T. Maestas
Buena Vista
