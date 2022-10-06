The Buena Vista High School cheerleaders hosted 74 awesome boys and girls who joined the Junior Cheer program for our football season BVHS cheer coach Makenzie Eix said.
The program is led by our cheer team of eight high school cheerleaders.
Junior Cheer is a program for elementary school students to join together to learn about the cheer team, learn cheers and a dance routine, and have the opportunity to show off their Demon pride at a game, she said.
