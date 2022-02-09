The High Country Fine Arts Association presents a groovy jungle musical this weekend with Disney’s “The Jungle Book KIDS.”
Based on the Rudyard Kipling novel and Disney’s 1967 animated film, this high-energy, 30-minute musical focuses on the feral child Mowgli, raised by wolves in the Indian jungle, and his friends Bagheera the panther and Baloo the bear who try to return him to the human village before he’s caught by the sinister tiger Shere Khan.
The plot is put together by a cast of 28 students, 1st through 5th grades, and directors Judy Hamontre, Lindsey Mueller and Cindy Puckett.
Puckett states that “The Jungle Book KIDS” made for a great choice for an HCFAA production due to a good fit for the cast size, multiple lead roles and no predetermined male or female roles.
Having three directors has also made rehearsals more fun and helpful, Puckett adds. “Every play is doable because of the amount of volunteers we use. Lindsey is coordinating all volunteers and also helping at practices, Judy is creating and teaching the choreography and I am leading the vocal portion.”
Third grader Elsie Rasmussen returns from “Magic Tree House: Dinosaurs Before Dark KIDS” in 2020 to play Baloo in this production. “I’m really happy that I got it, and excited,” Rasmussen says.
Starring in his first theatrical role, fifth grader Elijah Goddard plays the Kaa the snake.
“It is fun because I do like snakes, but not poisonous snakes,” he says. “It’s a little challenging because it might be hard walking with the coils at the same time. That’s going to take a lot of practice with the costume, but I think it will go great when we’re on stage.”
Also returning from “Dinosaurs Before Dark”, third graders Annabel Courtright and Rowan Krayna perform as parts of the Jungle Ensemble as well as Kaa’s coils.
“I love it. I watched ‘Jungle Book’ a lot of times,” Krayna says. “I’m glad I got the part that I did and not as big as some other kids.”
Krayna is also happy to be able to perform so close to best friends Courtright and MaeBelle Quilico.
“I feel excited to do it again because this year I get my own lines,” Courtright says, adding that she feels really good about being in musicals. “I think musicals are fun.”
“COVID has made play practices interesting along with everything else,” Puckett says. “We have had a lot of kids out, but they have done a really good job sticking with it and giving it their all.”
Some kids have been able to join rehearsals from home through apps such as FaceTime.
“We are really enjoying the ‘Jungle Book’,” Puckett says. “The songs are a lot of fun for the kids and very catchy. When we chose the show, we immediately started thinking of how the stage and costumes could look and seeing that come to fruition is gratifying.”
The show plays at 6 p.m. at Darren Patterson Christian Academy on Saturday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 13. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and tickets may be purchased there for $10 per adult and $5 per student. Children 3 years and under enter free.
HCFAA is a non-profit theatre organization operated by a group of volunteers. The organization is grateful, it said, to the community for all of its help and appreciative to the following businesses and organizations that have supported its recent productions: Parent volunteers, Alpine Lumber, Buena Vista Dental Care, BVHS Trident Theatre Company, Collegiate Peaks Bank, Congregational United Church of Christ, Darren Patterson Christian Academy, DeFurio Custom Homes, Eddyline Restaurant at South Main, First Colorado Land Office-BV, High Country Bank, K’s Dairy Delight, Kodi Rafting, Legacy Bank, New Bees, Once Upon a Trapeze Bookstore, Push and Pull, Sorelle Delicatessen and The Chaffee County Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.