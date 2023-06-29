This year’s July Fourth festivities will include a pancake breakfast, a festival in McPhelemy Park, the annual parade and two duck races.
Kicking off the morning is the BV Optimist Club’s annual Fourth of July pancake breakfast, which it has hosted for more than 30 years. The pancake breakfast will start at 7 a.m.
“We have a very special pancake batter that we make special. It’s not out of the box,” said BV Optimist Club’s Honora Roberts. “It’s pretty extraordinary for pancake aficionados, and we also feature fantastic sausage from Scanga Meats. … We prepare it all the night before and we have never run out. Any extra batter we have, we cook up and we donate to the mission.”
The breakfast, she says, remains a favorite of locals and visitors alike. Coffee, orange juice, butter, syrup and other fixings will be provided. There will be tables set up at the park for attendees to dine.
Main St. parade, McPhelemy Park festivities
The annual parade will kick off at 10 a.m., starting at the Buena Vista River Park and ending at the intersection of Railroad and Main streets.
The American Legion will lead the parade. There will also be additional handicap options will be available at the start of the parade near Avery-Parsons Elementary School.
The Fourth of July Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at McPhelemy Park and will feature food trucks, an artisan market, kids’ games, face painting, live music and a beer garden.
Those interested in participating in the parade can sign up at www.cognitoforms.com/MalloryBrooks1/FourthOfJulyParade
Vendor set-up for the festival will be from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Interested vendors can sign up at shorturl.ac/7akso Contact event coordinator Mallory Brooks at MalloryAlexis@gmail.com with questions or for additional information.
Something to seriously get quacking about
Continuing a long-standing tradition, the Great Buena Vista Duck Race will take place at Cottonwood Creek at McPhelemy Park.
Prizes in the main race include an e-bike, a 2-day overnight rafting trip, gift cards to local businesses, stays at local hotels and a new grill.
Each yellow rubber duck is numbered. Each adopted duck is assigned a number corresponding to that duck’s parent (the name on the registration). Kayakers at the finish line will rescue the ducks from the water as they come across the finish line.
The event was once part of Gold Rush Days and was moved to the Fourth of July to take advantage of higher water.
“The inspiration came from the desire to add more fun and flair to our festival and when doing hours of research on duck races, I was amazed to find how popular they are and the amount of dollars that can be raised to put back into our community,” said BV Chamber director Heather Rupska.
“Proceeds will go directly to the BV Chamber for the purpose of adding and enhancing our programming to benefit local businesses and the Buena Vista community,” she said. “The goal is to continue to grow the event and get it to a point that we can partner with other community organizations (not yet determined) that can also benefit from the funds.”
Ducks can be adopted online at https://bit.ly/DuckRace23 or through the chamber website.
In the Kids Race (11:30 a.m.), adopt a duckling (1 for $5), a bunch (5 for $20) or a brood (10 for $35). In the Main Race (2:30 p.m.), adopt a single (1 for $10), a flock (5 for $40) or a flight (10 for $75). Contact the Chamber for additional details.
Grace Church will also host its annual Fourth of July patriotic concerts and present Quilts of Valor to veterans. The free concerts will begin at 9 a.m. and noon at Grace Church, located at 203 W. Main.
Freedom 5k for BV running programs
The Independence Day Freedom 5k course covers much of Buena Vista, including approximately 2 miles on paved roads. The middle mile is on a dirt path following the Arkansas River.
The trail is family-friendly and suitable for walkers and strollers, as well. The 5k is in its 19th year, adding the 3k fun run/walk last year.
“As Buena Vista’s head cross country coach, Mallory Brooks puts on an incredible event for the whole town for the Fourth of July through the chamber,” said race director Julia Fuller. “This race has been passed down for many years to support the cross country and track and field programs in Buena Vista.”
The event started as a small fundraiser, “a way for the community to be involved in supporting the youth in their running endeavors,” and has grown each year.
When Fuller began directing the race in 2016, it was the primary fundraiser for the cross country program to support its upcoming season costs.
“Each year we have numerous local volunteers who are either cross country runners themselves or are family and friends of the team,” Fuller said. “None of this could be possible without our amazing volunteers and sponsors.”
Everyone who signs up for the event will be entered into the raffle drawing with donations from local businesses.
Early packet pickup will be on July 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the BV Splash Pad. Race day packet pick-up and registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and close at 8:15 a.m., July 4 at the BV Splash Pad.
Both the 5k and 3k will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Splash Pad. Awards and the raffle will be held at 9:30 a.m., concluding before the parade at 10 a.m. Instant results will be available online and on site.
“This event is the best way to kick off your Fourth of July,” Fuller said. “It varies from competitive runners shooting for a flat course PR to stroller-friendly walking crews.
“There is something here for everyone. Last year was our greatest turnout yet, with over 225 entries in the event. We like to keep the t-shirt designs new each year so people who have been coming for a while now can collect them all.”
Sign up for the Independence Day Freedom 5k at https://shorturl.ac/7aksq
American Legion annual fireworks display
Closing out the day will be the American Legion’s fireworks display. The American Legion provides the Fourth of July fireworks free of cost for the community to enjoy. The show will begin at dusk
This year, the cost of the fireworks has substantially increased and any donations are welcome. Donations can be made via Venmo to Cmdr. Darryl Atherton (@AmLegionPost55) or through cash or checks.
Checks can be made payable to The American Legion. Donations can be dropped off at the BV Chamber at 111 E Main St or mailed to:
The American Legion
P.O. Box 848
Buena Vista, Colorado 81211
