7–10 a.m. at Columbine Park – Optimist Club Pancake Breakfast

8:30 a.m. at E. Main and S. Railroad St. – Independence Freedom 5k race

9 a.m.–4 p.m. at McPhelemy Park – Art in the Park, beer and food

1–2 p.m. at Chaffee Arts Booth – Meet the Artist: Evelyn Gottschall Baker

Art in the Park music lineup

10 a.m. – Mountain Mantra

10:45 a.m. – Kent Lant

Noon – Bruce Hayes

1:30 p.m. – Kent Lant

2 p.m. – Coleman Smith & Friends

BV Depot Stage performances

– 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the BV Depot Stage

10 a.m., 12:45 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. – Victorian Lingerie Show and Cockeyed Liz – starring Kathi Perry and Lois Goss

11:30 a.m. – Motion Exchange Dance Performance

12:15 p.m. – Alsina Dearheimer starring Lisa Wagner

3 p.m. – Suzy Kelly and Railroad History starring Vic Kuklin

Live music on the Lawn at South Main

Doors @ 2 p.m.

2:30–3:30 p.m. – Wood Belly

4–7 p.m. – Leftover Salmon

8–10 p.m. – DeadPhish Orchestra

Fireworks by the BV Legion – Dusk at the rodeo grounds

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.