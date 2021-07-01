7–10 a.m. at Columbine Park – Optimist Club Pancake Breakfast
8:30 a.m. at E. Main and S. Railroad St. – Independence Freedom 5k race
9 a.m.–4 p.m. at McPhelemy Park – Art in the Park, beer and food
1–2 p.m. at Chaffee Arts Booth – Meet the Artist: Evelyn Gottschall Baker
Art in the Park music lineup
10 a.m. – Mountain Mantra
10:45 a.m. – Kent Lant
Noon – Bruce Hayes
1:30 p.m. – Kent Lant
2 p.m. – Coleman Smith & Friends
BV Depot Stage performances
– 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the BV Depot Stage
10 a.m., 12:45 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. – Victorian Lingerie Show and Cockeyed Liz – starring Kathi Perry and Lois Goss
11:30 a.m. – Motion Exchange Dance Performance
12:15 p.m. – Alsina Dearheimer starring Lisa Wagner
3 p.m. – Suzy Kelly and Railroad History starring Vic Kuklin
Live music on the Lawn at South Main
Doors @ 2 p.m.
2:30–3:30 p.m. – Wood Belly
4–7 p.m. – Leftover Salmon
8–10 p.m. – DeadPhish Orchestra
Fireworks by the BV Legion – Dusk at the rodeo grounds
