The bridge that spans the Arkansas River immediately east of Johnson Village is one of 46 bridges throughout the state to be named by the Colorado Department of Transportation on this year’s list of Colorado Preservation, Inc.’s Most Endangered Places.
The nomination represents the first phase of a study of Colorado’s historical bridges to identify structures CDOT will commit to preserving in place.
The bridge that carries U.S. Highway 24-285 from Trout Creek Pass over the Arkansas to Johnson Village, a Pratt deck truss bridge built in 1937, is one of two bridges named in the list in Chaffee County. The other also crosses the river north of Salida on Colo. 291.
“Although being recognized as one of CPI’s Most Endangered Places is often an immediate ‘call to action’ for preservation, in this instance, the bridges listed are in good physical condition,” said CDOT spokesman Bob Wilson.
“The purpose of the nomination is to build statewide awareness and advocacy for highway bridges as historic properties and highlight these structures as prime candidates for rehabilitation or repurposing when future repairs or replacement are needed due to safety requirements.”
Erected in 1937 by the Colorado Department of Highways, fabricated at the Minneapolis-Moline Power Implement Company, the Johnson Village bridge is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The bridge, named the Arkansas River Bridge in the Colorado Historical Society’s Historic Bridge Inventory, is listed as being in good condition.
According to the Historic Bridge Inventory entry, the bridge was built as part of an improvement of the highway east of Buena Vista in 1936, which had been built as a state highway in 1910 extending from BV along the Colorado Midland Railroad to Colorado Springs. By the mid-1930s, it had been incorporated into U.S. Highway 40 South, which required reconstructing the existing bridge over the Arkansas.
The bridge was completed the next year, with a total project cost of almost $47,000 – about $854,000 in 2021 dollars.
“With sub- and superstructure unaltered, the bridge has remained in continuous use and is in excellent condition,” the report reads.
“Over the past few decades CDOT has conducted several statewide historic bridge inventories to determine the National Register of Historic Places eligibility of both on- (CDOT owned) and off-system (locally owned) bridges,” said Lisa Schoch, the environmental protection specialist and senior historian with CDOT. “These include a 2002 study that evaluated bridges built through 1958 and another more recent study in 2014 to evaluate bridges built 1959-1968.
“These studies have helped us to streamline our compliance with Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, a federal historic preservation law that requires federal agencies to take into account the effects of their projects on historic properties. As a result of these inventories, we know which of our bridges are considered historic, which means they are eligible or listed on the National Register of Historic Places.”
As years have gone by, Schoch said, some of the bridges evaluated in these studies have been replaced.
“In the past few years, we decided to be more proactive about trying to preserve some of our historic bridge assets,” she said. That led to a survey completed in 2019 of 300 of CDOT’s on-system bridges and a subset of off-system eligible and listed bridges.
Evaluating historical and engineering data, CDOT prioritized these bridges as low, medium or high priority for preservation in place.
“The 46 bridges identified in the Most Endangered Places list are the high priority on-system bridges from this 2019 study,” Schoch said. “CDOT is currently working on Phase II of the study--we are looking at these 46 bridges to identify a subset that we will commit to preserving in place.”
Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker called the bridge “emblematic of a Golden Age of motoring in the USA.”
“The concurrency of U.S. 24 and U.S. 285 between Johnson Village and Antero Junction follows much of the alignment of the historic Pikes Peak Ocean to Ocean Highway (PPOO), one of the early transcontinental highways of the named-trail era of 1910-1926,” Baker said.
The PPOO would have connected New York City to Los Angeles, passing through Buena Vista along the way.
Although the Johnson Village bridge was built after the adoption of the numbered highway system, “Preserving our U.S. numbered highways, similar state routes, and their infrastructure honors that heritage, and in this case helps memorialize the PPOO,” Schoch said.
“CDOT wanted to be proactive about building awareness and advocacy for historic bridges in general--we want people to recognize both the iconic and more functional structures across the state and to recognize and appreciate that these functional transportation features are also important to local and state history,” she said.
Represented in the 46-bridge group of nominees range in age from the 19th century to the 1970s, and as such represent the development of bridge design, the evolution of transportation in the state.
“Several of the bridges on the list were built during the New Deal era with Works Progress Administration funding. Many of the bridge types in the list will never be built again,” Schoch said. “There are four steel through-trusses on the list – these are visually compelling structures that have top members so cars drive through them. These bridge types were largely constructed in the 19th century and into the early 20th. These trusses used to be a standard go-to bridge design, but they typically are narrow and have low vertical clearance, so they don’t meet current transportation needs. Many have been replaced over time.”
The Arkansas River bridge’s design is also uncommon in the state.
The Colorado Highway Department relied heavily on rigid-connected Pratt trusses in the bridges it built in the ‘20s and ‘30s, the Colorado Historical Society’s report reads.
“Almost all of these medium and long span structures carried the decks below the truss superstructure in pony or through positions, however, and deck trusses – with the roadway carried above the truss – were relatively rare,” the report reads.
The Sevenmile Bridge in Mineral County, the Eagle River Bridge in Eagle County, Greenhorn Creek Briudge in Pueblo County, a pair of bridges over the Colorado River in Grand County and a bridge over the Colorado near Parshall in Grand County are also named in the report as having the same deck truss design.
Schoch also said the department of transportation hopes that “this nomination will help local communities who may be considering bridge replacement to think differently about their bridges resources – to consider rehabilitation over replacement, to look for opportunities to repurpose bridges or identify adoption opportunities for bridges that can be moved and reassembled, to view their bridges as important local historic properties, and to consider interpreting these bridges and incorporating bridges into local plans for heritage tourism, etc.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.