After a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation Jewel Ball is not only going to be in person, but the popular annual event also is sold out.
Lezlie Burkley, HRRMC Foundation director, told the Salida Hospital District board of directors Tuesday that she hadn’t even had time to announce it before the tickets went to local sponsors. The remaining 32 tickets Burkley has left are reserved for VIPs such as hospital board members and foundation board members.
The venue of the Jewel Ball has changed from Chaffee County Fairgrounds to Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort pavilion. The event will be held Oct. 29.
