Buena Vista High School will host its 5th annual Collegiate Peaks Honor Jazz Band concert Monday, April 3.
As with last year, this will feature both the middle school and the high school jazz bands and around 40 to 45 students.
Dan Bell will return as a guest director. Now in his 34th year of teaching and 25th year as director of bands at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High, Bell frequently appears as a guest conductor with Colorado regional honor bands.
He has been the band director of the Colorado Mesa University Music Camp symphonic band for the past 5 years, has taught at the Colorado State University-Fort Collins music camp for 26 years and has been the jazz trumpet instructor at the CMU Jazz Workshop for the past 4 years. He currently maintains a trumpet, French horn, tuba and trombone private studio.
Just this year, Dan started a high school jazz band, the “Ascent Big Band” under the umbrella of the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony. Four of its members are in the Colorado All State Jazz Band this year.
In 2004, Bell, along with CMHS director Jack Yonce, received the Distinguished Fine Arts Teacher award for the city of Colorado Springs from the Arts and Business Consortium. In 2014, he was inducted into the National Bandmasters Association, a prestigious organization of music educators all over the world, and he was awarded outstanding private instructor and outstanding music educator in 2011 and 2017 respectively by The CS Youth Symphony.
Bell was slated to conduct the 2022 Collegiate Peaks Honor Jazz Band, but the second day of the event was canceled after a student tested positive for COVID.
“This year, we decided to shorten the event to one day, but we invited Mr. Bell back to finish what he started,” says Marti Bott, instrumental teacher for both the middle and high schools. “He is really a phenomenal jazz educator and is respected around the state for his musical expertise, particularly in the area of jazz. We are super excited our students can continue to learn from him and will get to perform with him.”
Kathy Azari will step in as a second guest director. She was the band director at Greeley’s Brentwood Middle School for 31 years until her retirement in 2021.
Her jazz ensemble, The Jazzmanian Devils, received consistent superior ratings at the UNC Jazz Festival and were selected to perform at the National Association of School Boards Convention in Denver, at the Colorado Association of School Boards Convention in Colorado Springs and they performed the National Anthem for a Colorado Rapids Soccer Game and played swinging sets of dance music at the Big Band Boogie Ball for 20 consecutive years.
Azari was the Greeley/Evans District 6 Teacher of the Year in 2013. That same year, she was awarded the director of a Program of Excellence by the National Band Association.
She was also awarded the Outstanding Woman of Weld County in 2007 for her contributions to music education in the region. She works as a Recognition Specialist at Award Alliance in Greeley, making many trophies, plaques, medals, ribbons and name badges.
“I completed some teacher observations in her classroom,” Bott says. “She was a fantastic educator even back in her first years of teaching. Since then, I’ve heard her bands at the UNC Jazz Festival in Greeley, and I’m always impressed by the level of her bands.”
Bott praises Azari’s enthusiasm and personality for getting students excited about learning, as well as her infectious energy and passion for music.
“(The concert) just gets better every year,” Bott says. “Last year was our first year to include middle school jazz musicians and our students had a great time.”
The concert will take place in the Performance Commons at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public and free, though donations will be gratefully accepted, Bott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.