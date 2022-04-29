Break those winter blues with some live jazz performances the first week of May featuring the Jazz Merchants Big Band.
The first performance will begin at 6:30 p.m., at Valley Fellowship Church, 608 S. San Juan, Buena Vista followed by a second performance at 7 p.m, May 7 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett, Salida.
Special performances will begin both evenings with a small jazz combo featuring flutist Marti Bott performing selections from Claude Bollings “Suite for Jazz Flute and Piano.”
Music performed by the Jazz Merchants will include selections by Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Dave Grusin, Dizzy Gillespie, Gordon Goodwin, Snarky Puppy and more.
Both concerts will be livestreamed on the Jazz Merchants Big Band YouTube channel for those unable to attend and for viewing at a later time. Live music is always better.
The concerts are free with donations accepted. The Jazz Merchants are proud partners with the CMC Jazz Project connecting students with great music and musicians.
