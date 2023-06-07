Janet Robison

Janet Elaine (Robbins) Robison passed away unexpectedly, with her husband Doug at her side, on May 30, 2023, from complications of a massive stroke.
She was born on Oct. 24, 1962, at St. Anthony Hospital in Denver to Marvin and Lila Robbins.
She grew up in Lakewood with two other sisters (Susan and Cathy), attending Patterson Elementary, O’Connell Junior High and Alameda High School.
After high school Janet pursued one of her lifelong passions of caring for animals, getting a degree as a veterinary technician from Bel Rae Institute in Denver. She worked at several animal clinics in the Denver area.
Later, after moving to Buena Vista, she volunteered for many years at Ark-Valley Humane Society, becoming a two-time Volunteer of the Year. She cleaned cages, walked dogs, acted as treasurer for two terms and also was the voice of The Pet Connection radio segment on KVRH radio for several years.
Janet married her husband Doug on Aug. 24, 1985. Knowing each other in high school and finding out later they had a crush on each other from the moment they met. That crush lasted almost 38 years.
Janet and Doug had two sons that they are immensely proud of: Todd and Karl, both of whom are in Buena Vista. Janet delighted in spending time with her kids, attending school and sporting events, skiing, hiking, camping, biking or just having dinner together. They were her joy.
In September 1994, Janet and Doug realized their dream of moving their family to the mountains. They arrived in Buena Vista and did a variety of jobs for a few months. In early 1995, they started a fledgling business called Central Colorado Kitchens in Buena Vista. With hard work and Janet’s insistence on treating all customers with fairness and quality, the business grew successfully, even through the recession of 2008.
Janet was passionate about all things outdoors her entire life. And in particular was her love of skiing. Her dad, Marvin, taught her to ski at 8 years old, in Winter Park. She cherished the times when her dad would take each daughter skiing separately, to spend time exclusively with each one. She spoke of those special times often.
She loved skiing so much that she wanted to share the experience with others by becoming an instructor at Monarch. She taught there for 20 years. She also went on to teach at Copper Mountain, and Beaver Creek for 3 years each. She worked to become a level 2 instructor with the PSIA.
Her passion was for teaching kids. She delighted in seeing how much fun they had in learning to ski. Who knows how many hundreds of kids went on to become lifelong skiers because of Janet. She worked extremely hard to make it a positive and fun experience for each one.
After Janet and her husband sold Central Colorado Kitchens in 2011, Janet went back to school to pursue an career as a X-ray technician. She attended school at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, graduating in 2015.
During this time she also helped to take care of her mother who was struggling with Alzheimer’s. Upon her passing, Janet and Doug moved back to Buena Vista to stay.
Janet spent her last years working as a X-ray technician at HRRMC in Salida, and the HRRMC clinic in Buena Vista. Her personal mission was to help hurting people get back on the road to recovery with dignity, compassion and grace. She loved her job.
Janet was crazy about sports all her life. She lettered in three sports in high school: Swimming, gymnastics and track. She was also an avid cyclist from an early age. She and her husband participated in several Ride the Rockies bike tours of Colorado. She also raced road bikes, becoming a Cat 3 road racer in the early 1990’s.
She then found her true love of cycling when she started mountain biking, including racing in the Banana Belt Loop in Salida. She finished 2nd overall in the women’s division on a very inexpensive bike, to the chagrin of many more experienced women racers. She loved to plan mountain biking trips with family and friends. Her favorites were Monarch Crest, Moab and Sedona, Ariz.
Janet had a huge impact on all that knew her. Her kind spirit and bright smile were infectious. Never having a cross word for anyone. She was always willing to help whenever needed. This was due in no small part due to her faith in Jesus. She was not a preacher about it. She simply lived out her faith each day with each thing she did and each relationship she had. She will be incredibly missed by her family and friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by husband Douglas J. Robison, Buena Vista; sons Todd A. Robison and Karl D. Robison, both of Buena Vista; sisters Susan D. (Robbins) Kay, Ft. Collins and Cathy A. (Robbins) Brendemihl, Markesan, Wis.; brothers-in-law Nico Kay, Ft. Collins, Andy Brendemihl, Markesan, Wis., and Jeda McKenney, Littleton; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. Announcements to come.
If you wish to make a contribution in Janet’s memory, Please do so at Arkansas Valley Christian Mission, Buena Vista Pregnancy Center or Ark-Valley Humane Society.
