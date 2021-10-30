Chaffee Housing Authority received $1.3 million in grant funding for the community-driven housing development known as Jane’s Place from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
The grant was awarded following Chaffee Housing Authority’s competitive grant application and was one of 12 projects awarded throughout the state, according to a press release.
The money will be used to build the project, reducing the debt and ensuring that the project will be affordable to Chaffee County residents.
“This grant award demonstrates the state’s commitment to supporting innovative, rural, community driven projects, and I am so pleased that Jane’s Place has garnered this much support,” said Chaffee Housing Director Becky Gray.
“The community collaboration around this project was central in OEDIT’s decision to grant this funding, and I believe it’s that same community support that will make Jane’s Place a success now and well into the future.”
Named after the late Jane Whitmer, Jane’s Place will provide 17 rental units to Chaffee County residents, with rents capped at no more than 30 percent of the tenant’s income, which is “affordable” by definition.
The project contains housing designed to assist in recruitment of workforce, stabilization of nonprofit clients and temporary housing of local workforce.
In addition, a commercial space will provide employment opportunities for youth with developmental differences as well as collaboration and professional development opportunities for area nonprofits.
For more information about Jane’s Place visit https://www.housinghealthchaffee.org/janesplace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.