Jan Sheesley

Erna Janice Franzel Sheesley from Buena Vista died Thursday, May 4, at the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida. Jan died from heart and lung complications.
Jan was a very loving and giving person. She was born in 1940 in the Salida Hospital to Carl and Lois Franzel (deceased) from Buena Vista.
Jan was a member of the Corner Stone Assembly of God Church, where she was a member since she was 17 years old. Jan contributed to the Sunday School classes for many years. Jan went to cosmetology school where she graduated as a beautician. She was also a laundress.
Jan’s hobbies where crafting, gardening, animals and she loved her Lord and Savior.
Motherhood was a great gift for her. She loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Erna Janice Franzel Sheesley made a great difference in many lives, and she will certainly be missed.
Jan is survived by her husband Blaine H. Sheesley from Buena Vista; Lenord Sheesley (Melody), Buena Vista; five grandchildren: Nila Johnston (Jeff), Keenesburg, Ranessa Sheesley (Tricia), Thornton, Louis Sheesley (Nicole), Keenseburg, Tasia Minor (Thomas), Buena Vista and Bobby Sheesley, Divide.
Jan had seven great-grandchildren: Koby, Brittany, Derek, Eva, Dominic, Orion, Lakensia and Addison. Jan also was survived by her sister Lucia Marie Evans, Colorado Springs; Janet Fritch, Commerce City; Joel Sheesley (Marilyn), Buena Vista; Sharon Bang (Dennis), Windsor; Doug Sheesley, (Cynthia) Dora, Mo.; Burt Sheesley (Lil), Florescent.
Jan also had numerous nieces, nephews and cousins all over the world.
To leave online condolences, tributes and words of comfort, go online at lewisandGlenn@yahoo.com
A memorial will be held later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.