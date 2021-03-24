Next Wednesday, Buena Vista’s craft beer lovers’ long sentence will have been served as the Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar reopens for the first time since it closed its doors on March 16, 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic mandates.
The bar will reopen on March 31, but it will be “a temporary reopening and last hurrah for the Jailhouse.”
The location at 412 E. Main St. will close permanently on May 10. After that, at a date to be determined, owners Sarah and Shane Stewart will relocate to Railroad Street, “transitioning their concept” to the two-story building right off Main Street next to the future location of Crave pizzeria.
“The Jailhouse is a quaint, sub-1,000 square foot historic building that is charming but challenging during a global pandemic,” Sarah Stewart said in a news release Monday. “The best nights are the ones where the bar is packed, events are happening and people are mingling.”
Even country superstar Dierks Bentley was able to sidle up to the bar and enjoy the bar’s unpretentious, Cheers-like environment as he loosened up for the first Seven Peaks Music Festival in 2018.
Since opening in 2016, the bar has been a mainstay in The Times’ Best of BV reader’s poll, taking home the titles of Best bar/tavern/brewery and best place to enjoy a weeknight in 2019 and 2018 and “best place to imbibe” in 2017. In 2018, readers also bestowed the honors of best bartender to Catelin Miles, also the master of ceremonies for Thursday trivia night.
The building on North Railroad Street that will be the new home most recently housed the Oxygen Hog retail clothing operation; historically it is sometimes known as the old head lettuce warehouse.
With the small space in Buena Vista’s old jail, COVID capacity restrictions made it “very difficult for us to justify reopening,” Stewart said.
Even when the Jailhouse does reopen, it will be limited to 50% capacity under Chaffee County’s Level Blue restrictions.
“With being shut down, we had a lot of time to reflect,” Stewart said. “We love the Jailhouse, but it’s time to make some changes.
“On May 10, 2021, we will be closing permanently with the intention of moving and growing our bar in a space just down the road,” Stewart said. “The brick building is two stories, nearly three times the size of the Jailhouse, and features a historic lift used for dry goods during its time as a mercantile.”
Shane Stewart said that, with the move, “the new space on Railroad will still be craft beer focused, but with more taps, more wine and with the addition of spirits and cocktails. We can’t wait to share this new place with our friends and community.”
The Stewarts are still working on a name for the new place, “but will likely be using Jailhouse in some capacity.”
