The town of Buena Vista and representatives of the Historic Preservation Commission will present Johnny Hughes a bronze plaque memorializing the second locally landmarked historic structure in Buena Vista on Nov. 18 at 3 p.m.
The plaque will adorn the Jailhouse, known in national historic registry documents as the Carriage House, on Hughes’ property at 412 East Main Street.
“Local landmarking preserves the identity while also making it significantly more difficult to alter, redevelop or remove it in the name of progress,” said Hughes.
Hughes originally submitted an application for local historic designation in late spring of 2019.
“He told me once he was more the caretaker than the owner,” said HPC representative John O’Brien.
“With all real property, you only control it for just a short period of time,” said Hughes. “And then you pass it along to the next guy. And you need to help preserve the integrity and the history of this place.”
The Jacobs Building, at 414 East Main Street, was placed on the National Historic Registry in the early 2010s. The Carriage House was not nationally designated due to its murkier history.
The Carriage House takes its name from the structure’s assumed use in the late nineteenth to early twentieth centuries.
A large door and space which could have sheltered a horse and carriage can be found on the building’s north side.
Several local historians are convinced that the building was used initially as a lock-up, three lots to the west of its current position, before being relocated and repurposed.
“The building, having been there so long, it’s been used for a jail I’m sure. Two prisoners from Salida had to be brought to this jail,” Buena Vista historian Suzy Kelly said.
Kelly cited a commissioners’ report from 1879 that reported drawing up plans for a jail on lot 11 of the original town plat. She said a map from 1883 shows a jail a bit to the west, in roughly the right location to correspond with the report.
This would have been the time the structure was likely employed as a jail, say Kelly and Tom Rollings, Buena Vista Events Cooperative founder and local history enthusiast. They believe the building was relocated sometime between 1883 and 1929, when a historic map places the building definitively in its current location.
“From the earliest town maps this building was called the lock-up,” said Hughes. “It was a jail. It wasn’t a jail for long, because the real jail was down here by the administrative building.”
Since 2016, the structure has operated as a popular drinking establishment, first as The Jailhouse, a Times’ readers annual favorite in the Best of BV poll, and as of last October under new management as the Slammer.
