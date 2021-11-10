The eighth annual film screening benefit event for Buena Vista’s adaptive skiers and snowboarders will take place Nov. 12 at Surf Hotel’s Ivy Ballroom. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the showing will start at 7 p.m.
The event began in 2013, when BV Recreation director Earl Richmond first raised $700 to help send disabled riders to the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center’s adaptive ski & snowboard program.
“The fundraiser provides these opportunities for our local students to get this experience at no cost to them,” said Richmond. “Our schedule is to get 12 kids up to go skiing on three different days. We do a day in January, February and March.”
The students are from Avery-Parsons Elementary, BV Middle and BV High schools, he said.
The program delivers personalized instruction, on-hill guiding and support and specialized equipment for riders over 4-years-old of all ability levels.
“We provide an opportunity for kids with both learning and physical disabilities to learn skiing and snowboarding with instructors that have extensive training in how to adapt traditional teaching skills to meet the needs of these students,” he said. “The big part is they get one-on-one instruction, sometimes two-on-one. That private attention is really beneficial for them.”
The film to be shown at this year’s event is “The Stomping Grounds,” released just this past September by Crested Butte’s Matchstick Productions. The focus of the film is pro riders rediscovering and getting the most out of their home terrain.
Each ticket to the event will include a raffle entry, with more raffle tickets available for purchase at the event. The raffle will take place during an intermission and prizes will include ski passes to both Monarch Mountain and Ski Cooper.
Richmond said many from the community donated raffle items.
“We really thank our community for making these donations,” he said.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children under 18. Ticket sales will be limited to 150 in order to promote safe distancing in the 300 capacity room.
Attendees are asked to observe the Chaffee County code of conduct and stay home if ill. Richmond said ticket holders who become ill can receive a refund or voucher to next year’s event.
For tickets visit eventbrite.com/e/the-stomping-grounds-movie-premier-tickets-193685627927
