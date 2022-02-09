If you had asked me at the end of 2020 what 2021 would look like, I would have said hopeful, promising, even “normal.” Unfortunately, that didn’t come true.
I recall hearing in December 2020 that a COVID-19 vaccine was on its way, thinking the pandemic soon would be behind us. So, here we are at a new year, once again full of hope and promise. And, while we are most likely on the tail end of the Omicron surge, now is the time to start moving toward a new, encouraging chapter in how we live with this virus.
Here’s why:
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are incredibly effective in protecting from severe illness, hospitalization and death, especially with a booster.
Those who are concerned about adverse medical reactions after receiving the vaccine should know all vaccines pose a miniscule risk of severe reaction. But so do all types of medications, surgeries and other medical treatments, including COVID-19 antivirals and monoclonal antibody treatment.
I don’t know where people get information that risk of serious reaction or dying from the vaccine is significantly greater than risk of severe illness or dying from the virus, but I follow science and informed data: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html.
To my knowledge, two cases out of thousands vaccinated have risen to the point of reporting in our county. Some vaccinated people have had a typical vaccine reaction – fever, fatigue, achiness, similar to the shingles shot.
While the Omicron variant caused a recent surge, it has proven to be a milder illness for most, especially those who are vaccinated and boosted. This is true even for young children who are still ineligible for vaccine. In Chaffee County, where January had the highest recorded infections at 865 known cases, our local hospital recorded its lowest number of hospitalizations since August.
On the horizon is a vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years, which will add an extra layer of protection.
Societal cost of the pandemic on education, mental health, economy and other sectors has been life altering throughout the world. U.S. opioid deaths have doubled during the pandemic. Violent crime is at an all-time high. Acknowledging that, we must find respite while we have a mild version of the virus.
We don’t know how future variants will present, but for now we have what the public health system was hoping for: a safe and effective vaccine and a mild (for most, if fully vaccinated) virus. Eligible people who have chosen not to get vaccinated and boosted have made that personal choice, and we all have to live with that without fear or judgment.
Over the past two years we have all made sacrifices, trying to follow “rules” that made sense to us or the public health system required or recommended. Some moved on from the pandemic months ago. Others have been full of anxiety and fear. In fact, a new poll showed the most protected people – those who are vaccinated and boosted – are most scared, while the least protected – those who are unvaccinated – have little concern about their COVID-19 risk.
Now is the time to start normalizing what will likely be with us for our entire lives, like influenza and other illnesses we have learned to live with. I know this transition isn’t easy. But every day most of us get in a car, travel by air, participate in outdoor activities or just live our lives, knowing there is a risk of illness or injury. We do it anyway, making a risk/benefit analysis that makes sense to support our physical and mental wellbeing.
My call to my community is to follow the basic tenets of communicable disease mitigation for now: getting vaccinated if you can, staying at home when you are sick, wearing a mask when you are close to others who might be high risk or when community transmission is high, testing if you have COVID-19 symptoms and telling people you’ve been in close contact with if you have a positive test result. If you are vaccinated and boosted but anxious, please know it’s OK for you to begin to re-engage in activities that bring you joy.
Emerging from a pandemic into a more endemic phase is more complicated than previous chapters of this global experience. However, I believe that with empathy, kindness and reason, we can achieve a sense of normalcy we haven’t felt in the past two years.
A time could come when we need to go back to a more restrictive way of life, but that is not now. I hope you find the solace and support you need to live your life to the fullest even though COVID-19 as a household name is here to stay.
Andrea Carlstrom is Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 incident commander.
