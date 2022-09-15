BV Racing has competed well in its two early season races.
“The first two races are setting us up well for the second half of the season,” BV Racing coach Taf McMurry said. “Many racers bettered their positions from race one to race two.”
Representing Buena Vista High School in the Colorado Mountain Biking League, BV Racing sports 21 riders this season led by legacy riders Owen England, Avery Bott, Joe Meakim, Jackson Williams and Ben Gaston. Legacy riders are seniors who have competed all four years of high school.
“They have stepped up at practices and races, helping younger riders be prepared, showing them skills and being inclusive to make them feel welcome to the team,” McMurry said.
“We added two senior girls who jumped right into JV, Lizzy Cunningham and Chloe Simms, both new to mountain bike riding and showing so much grit and determination,” McMurry said.
Lindsey Trenkle led BV Racing with a top 10 finish at the Haymaker Classic in Eagle Sept. 11. Trenkle finished seventh in JV girls with a 1 hour, 11 minute, 45.77 seconds time.
England was 13th in JV boys in 55:19.70 and Jacob Young was 22nd in varsity boys with 1:29:10.66.
At the Cloud City Challenge in Leadville Aug. 27, Trenkle finished fourth in JV girls with 1:22:34.96. England was 11th in JV boys in 1:04:05.92 and Bott was 14th in JV girls with 1:31:39.39.
McMurry said 15 of the 21 racers have racing experience in the COMTB league.
“Each rider has a different goal. The coaching staff tries to recognize the individual goals and help the rider succeed,” she said. “Many are to get on the podium, others want to learn skills and ride with their friends.
“We welcome all riders and our main goal is to provide and fun and safe environment for kids to participate and be part of our MTB Tribe,” McMurry said.
She also noted a growing coaching staff.
“We have a few new coaches this season as well. Marcelle England, Michol Foreman and Scott Hartman all new Level 2 coaches and Lucas Adams is new Level 1 coach. Kep Heinitz and myself are on year 13 of coaching for the BV team.”
VOLUNTEER CALLOUT
The South League Conference championship race will be held Oct. 8-9 at the McMurry Ranch in Nathrop. BV Racing will be racing on Sunday, Oct. 9.
“This is a huge event and many hands are needed to make each race run smoothly,” McMurry said. “There are many options from on the bike positions, information, finish line support. If you are not sure about a position, please let me know and I can explain or match you to a position that is fun and good for you. The positions are split into morning and afternoon.”
Registration is available at https://cutt.ly/4CNELkz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.