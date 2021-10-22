The Buena Vista Beautification Board is resurrecting its annual scarecrow contest.
The 2021 incarnation invites businesses in town to register at bit.ly/2021BVScarecrow
There is no participation fee.
A ballot and voting box was located in the Buena Vista Library lobby Oct. 18.
Children of all ages can pickup a ballot and begin voting for their favorites in four categories: Funniest, Scariest, Most Creative & Overall Favorite Scarecrow.
Votes must be turned in by 6 p.m., Nov. 3.
The ballots will be tallied and a random drawing will take place Nov. 4. Ten children will be rewarded gift cards and the 2021 BV Scarecrow winner’s photos will be published.
