The Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo will continue a 100-year-long tradition on June 12-13. Events will include bull and bronc riding, steer wrestling, mutton bustin’, multiple roping events, a ladies barrel race and a calf scramble.
Rodeo committee president Jan Johnson said that the fun will start on Thursday night, when the Buena Vista Recreational Center kicks off its Concerts in the Park series at McPhelemy Park.
“There’s a concert in the park on Thursday, which is kind of a prelude to the rodeo. It’s Randy and Carol Barnes singing rodeo songs,” said Johnson.
The night before rodeo events, a rodeo dance with music by DJ the DJ will be held at the VFW Post 1166 on CR 314 beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, June 11.
The rodeo will take place once again at the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds, put on by the non-profit Collegiate Peaks Stampede, Inc., a proud member of the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association. The stock will be provided by Glen Southwick, a long-time CPRA stock contractor.
The rodeo proper kicks off on Saturday morning. Advance tickets are available at the Buena Vista Chamber until Friday. Tickets will also be available at the gate.
“Local musician Carine Mari will be singing our national anthem both Saturday and Sunday performances,” Johnson said.
Johnson also hopes people will come out for come-as-you-are cowboy church at 9 a.m., Sunday.
The service will be lead by cowboy preacher Jack Blease. Also featured at the Sunday performance will be Miss Rodeo Colorado queen, Hailey Fredrickson.
Anyone with questions about the rodeo can call Jan Johnson at 719-539-8345.
