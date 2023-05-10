I was glad to see Commissioner Baker weigh in on the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association’s activities.
Local government commentary on this public utility that affects everyone in North Chaffee County is overdue.
I have a few observations about Commander Baker’s take on the matter.
Insofar as millennial-old climate change is a problem, it is no more a crisis now than it ever has been.
To believe that humanity can change global climate by manipulation of energy production is arrogant in the extreme (see Ramaswamy’s recent article about “climate cult”).
Local efforts at temperature control might be notionally coherent (example—paint all the asphalt in Los Angeles white?), but unlikely or unworkable.
Electricity production is a dirty business. Coal, gas, wind, solar and geothermal all have downsides. Fossil fuels produce carbon and chemicals that we don’t want.
Production of solar panels, wind turbine equipment and storage batteries, mostly in China, generate the same polluting garbage. Sidebar: Recycling solar panels every 10-30 years is a landfill operator’s nightmare—solar panels are mostly glass, and recycling glass is not economically feasible (except, maybe, by guess who: China).
All energy production systems in the U.S. are fed subsidized. Unraveling government regulations, investments, direct subsidies, tax incentives, grants, etc. in order to discover exactly how much is paid and to whom for our energy would be difficult.
Regardless, it is good to remember that anything coming from the feds is our money anyway, so Leviathan is not giving us anything (keep in mind that your tax money becomes degraded by bureaucratic cost, sometimes substantially, before it is “given back” to the citizens).
My take is that the Inflation Reduction Act has ultimately very little net benefit to the citizenry.
The argument may be made that the money is already allocated, so why not take advantage of it?
Right, bad habit to get into, living on a trust fund that eventually runs out.
SDCEA has an ongoing contractual relationship with Tri-State, we are told, so is unable to find much energy elsewhere, assuming other sources are available.
Therefore, our high electricity costs.
This does not address why private solar producers are paid a pittance for the power that we generate.
Sangre can engage in all of the accounting legerdemain that they wish, but the fact is that on every sunny day my panels produce far more power than my household uses and therefore subsidizes my neighbors’ power needs by pouring that excess electricity back into the grid.
Yet I get a bill for $40.93 every month for a “power access fee” even if my grid usage is zero.
Full disclosure: I placed solar panels on my property to service self interest.
Any benefit to the environment is a nice byproduct.
Waning trust in government, which of course includes utilities, has been my primary motivation, which brings up my final observation in interrogatory form: Why has the government discouraged nuclear power? A topic worth consideration.
Ed Melton
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.