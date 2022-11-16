Independence Pass on Colorado Highway 82 is closed for the season. The roadway closed at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 due to a winter storm. The closure was extended into a seasonal winter closure on Friday, Nov. 4.
Gates on the road will be closed near Aspen and Twin Lakes for the winter season. The closure is necessary to keep maintenance equipment operators and the traveling public safe.
Plowing steep switchbacks on CO 82 on either side of the pass is not safe during winter months and sections of the roadway are exposed to significant avalanche hazard.
Independence Pass usually closes in November for the winter season and typically reopens on the Thursday prior to Memorial Day, weather permitting.
Independence Pass is a Colorado Scenic and Historic Byway that is maintained by the Colorado Department of Transportation. It is the highest paved state highway in Colorado, crossing the Continental Divide at 12,095 feet 18 miles from Twin Lakes.
The alternate route to Aspen is via westbound Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, then CO 82 to Aspen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.